Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz' 'Omo Ghetto (The Saga)' is now Nollywood's highest grossing movie of all time.

According to Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), the 2020 comedy film has so far grossed N468,036,300 after holding the number one spot for its third week in a row.

'Omo Ghetto' has officially broken a four year record by knocking off Kemi Adetiba's 2016 comedy, 'The Wedding Party'. The movie has been Nollywood highest grossing movie with N453,000,000. In the third place is 'The Wedding Party 2' with N433,197,377.

The Bellos' latest feat is probably the most shocking news in recent times as it comes amid a pandemic that crippled the film industry for months.

Released on Christmas day 2020, the movie which is a sequel to 2010 trilogy 'Omo Ghetto', follows the chaotic life of Shalewa aka Lefty (Funke Akindele). Lefty struggles between living a life of wealth and comfort provided by her adopted mother or returning to her ghetto lifestyle.

The comedy stars Akindele in the dual role of Ayomide and Lefty, Tina Mba, Adebayo Salami aka Oga Bello, Chioma Akpotha, Bimbo Thomas, Eniola Badmus, Deyemi Okanlawon, Zubby Michael, Mercy Aigbe, Timini Egbuson, Alex Ekubo among others.