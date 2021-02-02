Funke Akindele-Bello and JJC Skillz' 'Omo Ghetto (The Saga)' is now the highest grossing Nollywood movie of all time.

According to a CEAN report, the movie which has maintained the number one spot for six weeks in a row, has broken Nollywood's box office record with a cume revenue of N501,449,050.

The latest record comes barely a week after it surpassed Kemi Adetiba's 'The Wedding Party', smashing its four-year record.

Released on Christmas day 2020, the movie which is a sequel to 2010 trilogy 'Omo Ghetto', follows the story of Shalewa aka Lefty (Funke Akindele). Lefty struggles between living a life of wealth and comfort provided by her adopted mother or returning to her ghetto lifestyle.

Akindele who produced and co-directed the film played the dual role of Ayomide and Lefty. She starred alongside Tina Mba, Adebayo Salami aka Oga Bello, Chioma Akpotha, Bimbo Thomas, Eniola Badmus, Deyemi Okanlawon, Zubby Michael, Mercy Aigbe, Timini Egbuson, Alex Ekubo among others.