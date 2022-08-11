OC Ukeje stars in Netflix's 'Locke & Key' season 3

The actor features in the show’s seventh episode as a character named Mr Ridgeway and his American accent is incredible!

Reacting to a fan call out, the actor reposted a screenshot of himself from the show on Instagram with the caption: “There was a caught! @kiingskiid spotted a dude! Some warm ups for now.”

While the caption suggest that the actor may have more Hollywood roles in the pipeline, fans are already stoked for his latest Nollywood projects.

This August, Ukeje plays the lead role in Obi Emelonye’s cybercrime thriller ‘Blackmail’.The film is set to make an unprecedented release across UK cinemas from August 26. A Nigerian theatrical release with follow closely in September.