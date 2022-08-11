RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

OC Ukeje stars in Netflix's 'Locke & Key' season 3

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Nigerian actor makes an appearance in the season’s seventh episode titled ‘Curtain.’

O. C Ukeje [ Instagram/@octhegreatukeje]
O. C Ukeje [ Instagram/@octhegreatukeje]

Nollywood star OC Ukeje is one of the cast members of the newly released third season of Netflix fantasy drama series ‘Locke & Key.’

The actor features in the show’s seventh episode as a character named Mr Ridgeway and his American accent is incredible!

Reacting to a fan call out, the actor reposted a screenshot of himself from the show on Instagram with the caption: “There was a caught! @kiingskiid spotted a dude! Some warm ups for now.”

While the caption suggest that the actor may have more Hollywood roles in the pipeline, fans are already stoked for his latest Nollywood projects.

This August, Ukeje plays the lead role in Obi Emelonye’s cybercrime thriller ‘Blackmail’.The film is set to make an unprecedented release across UK cinemas from August 26. A Nigerian theatrical release with follow closely in September.

The actor also stars in the Jade Osiberu produced ‘Brotherhood’ alongside Falz and Tobi Bakre. The title debuts in cinemas on September 23, 2022.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

