Brotherhood: Greoh Studios debuts trailer ahead of premiere in 12 countries

According to Jade Osiberu, Greoh studios founder, the new title will premiere simultaneously in Cameroon, Nigeria, Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, Togo, Niger Republic, Senegal, Congo, Rwanda, Gabon, Guinea, and Madagascar. Plans are also underway for an Abidjan debut.

Based on twin brothers on opposite sides of the law, 'Brotherhood' boasts of a star-studded cast including Falz, Tobi Bakre, Zubby Michael, Bright ‘Basketmouth’ Okpocha, Toni Tones, OC Ukeje, Sam Dede, Ronke Oshodi, Omawunmi Jidekene Achufusi, Debo Macaroni Adedayo with BBNaija stars Boma Akpore, Diane Russet, Dorathy Bachor and Seyi Awolowo.

Watch the trailer:

“After years of fighting to survive on the streets of Lagos, twin brothers Akin and Wale fall on opposite sides of the law with Akin joining the police force and Wale joining a notorious gang of robbers. Their bond is, however, put to the ultimate test when Akin joins a Taskforce that hunts down Wale and his gang,” the official synopsis for the film reads.

'Brotherhood' is produced by Jade Osiberu who doubles as co-writer alongside Abdul Tijani-Ahmed.