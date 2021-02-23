Award-winning filmmaker Oba Kosi Nwoba's has unveiled a first look at his forthcoming short film titled 'Umoja'.

Starring Lorenzo Menakaya, Jude Thomas Dawam, Alex Ayanda Olaniyi and Salome Alaha, 'Umoja' explores the Nigerian dream through a timeline of freedom. It was shot just after the months long Covid-19 influenced lockdown and made in six languages.

The short film is written by Nwoba and produced by Chimaeze Nwoke, Lorenzo Menakaya and Nwoba.

Check out the poster: