Nudity in Nollywood: Art or Marketing Strategy?

Brooks Eti-Inyene

This debate strikes at the heart of creative freedom, censorship, and the role of film in shaping societal norms.

One of the most controversial topics in Nollywood is the inclusion of nudity and explicit content in films. [AI generated]
The Nigerian film industry, celebrated for its rich storytelling and cultural depth, has long followed traditional values in its depiction of African life, family, and morality. However, as the industry evolves, so do its narratives. The inclusion of nudity and explicit content in some films has sparked significant debate. Is it necessary to the story, or is it simply a tool to attract viewers?

READ ALSO: These Notable Women are Driving the Nollywood Industry

While some actors have no reservations about taking on such roles, many stressed that they would only agree to appear in nude scenes if it serves the story meaningfully.

Veteran actress, Ireti Doyle revealed that she sets boundaries on the kinds of roles that she can play. She added that if she will do a nude scene, it cannot be for “sheer sensationalism” or “clickbait.”

“If you expect me to go nude in a scene the script will have to justify it. If it was for sheer sensationalism and clickbait, absolutely not,” she said. “But if you’re telling a story of rape or abuse or something and it's something required I'm sure we can work some middle ground where you can achieve the level of realism that you want, she said.”

Ireti Doyle revealed that she sets boundaries on the kinds of roles that she can play. [Instagram/@iretidoyle]
As the industry grows and becomes more globally integrated, filmmakers face increasing pressure to meet international standards, often incorporating some mature content like nudity and intimate scenes.

Some Nollywood films have already experimented with this, such as Devil in Agbada, Shanty Town, Blood sisters and Alter Ego, have featured scenes that push the envelope in terms of sexual themes and nudity. This trend has ignited debates over Nollywood’s cultural identity and whether these elements are necessary or appropriate for the stories Nollywood wants to tell.

Nollywood filmmakers are aware of these sensitivities and often face a dilemma: on the one hand, they want to tell stories that are realistic and resonate with international audiences; on the other hand, they must be cautious not to alienate their core audience at home. In this context, many argue that nudity is not necessary and could compromise cultural values, causing unnecessary controversy nor appropriate, as it risks compromising the moral fabric of society and causing controversy.

Actress Kehinde Bankole recently opened up about the conditions under which she would consider appearing nude in movies.

She stated that she is not entirely opposed to the idea, but emphasised that her participation would be dependent on whether the scene is an integral part of the film in its entirety.

“As far as it is intelligently required, not just because it is required. Sometimes, you do not need nudity, you do not need excessive kissing, you do not need all of that to tell a good story,” she said.

She additionally clarified her stance by giving an example.

“For instance, if a couple has been married for 10 years, you do not need to start the scene by showing them in a sexual act,” she added.

Kehinde Bankole recently opened up about the conditions under which she would consider appearing nude in movies. [Instagram/@kehindebankole]
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde had stated that her sex scenes in her 2017 movie, Alter Ego were a necessity otherwise, she wouldn’t play it.

“Some of the sex scenes in Alter Ego were downplayed because I’m married. But I wouldn’t play the sex scenes if it wasn’t necessary to be included in the film. I know by starring in this movie that my fans would either hate me or love me forever. While shooting the film, I knew I was doing something quite risky. There are several ways to shoot a sex scene tastefully,” she said

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde stated that if her sex scenes in Alter Ego were a necessity otherwise, she wouldn’t play it. [Instagram/@realomosexy]
For many filmmakers, there are effective alternatives to nudity that still allow them to convey intimacy, vulnerability, or sexual themes without crossing cultural boundaries. Through suggestive cinematography, close-ups, or the use of metaphor and symbolism, filmmakers can achieve the same narrative goals without showing explicit content. Nollywood has a long tradition of using subtlety and implication in its storytelling, and many directors argue that this approach is not only more culturally appropriate but also more creative.

While nudity can enhance character development and bring realism to sensitive issues such as abuse or intimate relationships, relying too heavily on it can be a shortcut in storytelling. Strong dialogue, nuanced performances, and creative direction can often convey the same emotional depth without explicit imagery. By crafting emotionally charged scenes that rely on subtlety, filmmakers can maintain the integrity of their work while still resonating with audiences.

