Nollywood actress Ruby Akubueze wants to feature in a Marvel project

Kome Nathaniel

Ruby Akubueze is interested in working on “any Marvel series.

Nollywood actress Ruby Akubueze wants to feature in a Marvel project
Nollywood actress Ruby Akubueze wants to feature in a Marvel project

Akubueze had her breakout role as Frances in the television drama series, MTV Shuga, which follows the lives of young people as they encounter love, lust, and the challenges of growing up.

In an interview with Pulse Nigeria, Akubueze was asked about her dream project and she has her sights set on the international scene. “I'll pick any Marvel series, I have always wanted to be on a Marvel project,” she said.

Ijogbon adventure story grips audience has it becomes top 10 in 10 countries
Ijogbon adventure story grips audience has it becomes top 10 in 10 countries [Instagram/kapmotionpictures] Pulse Nigeria
The actress is popularly known for her role as Oby in the 2023 Netflix movie, Ijogbon, directed by Kunle Afolayan, which follows the story of four teenagers who stumble upon a pouch of diamonds and attract the wrong attention.

She said the movie has to be the most challenging role she has ever faced as an actress.

“It was a lot emotionally, physically, and given the time of the year we were filming, it was challenging because the sun was always scorching and we were always filming outdoors.

“We had like a few scenes indoors, and every day you wake up, we are filming outside and next thing is you would hear the director say, ‘Oh, so you guys are going to start running from here to here,’ and I am like ‘Oh my gosh, again!’

“Like we were always running, it was challenging but it was the most fun I had,” she said.

The 26-year-old also shared her admiration for the local and international actresses who have inspired her career journey. She named Ireti Doyle and Angelina Jolie as her favourites.

In the Nigerian space, I will say Ireti Doyle. I watched her growing up in Fuji House of Commotion, and she was like a family fav and there is Angela Jolie in the foreign space,” she said.

