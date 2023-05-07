The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'MTV Shuga Naija' season 5 gets new release date

Inemesit Udodiong

The highly anticipated season returns soon with new faces and exciting storylines.

MTV Shuga Naija pushes release date for season 5 [Twitter/MTVShugaNaija]
MTV Shuga Naija pushes release date for season 5 [Twitter/MTVShugaNaija]

Recommended articles

Initially scheduled for release today, May 7, 2023, the new season will now air in two weeks.

Making the announcement online, the show's handle stated, "We’re so sorry to announce a slight delay to the premiere of #MTVShugaNaija5. No worries #Shugafam, our new season will definitely be worth the wait. New #MTVShugaNaija season soon come."

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced, written and run by mostly women, season five shines a light on toxic masculinity, the aftermath of a COVID-19 death, gender-based violence and a relationship complicated by HIV.

Returning this season are MTV Shuga Naija regulars - Adesua Etomi-Wellington (Sheila), Sharon Jatto (Simi) and Tomiwa Tegbe (Wasiu).

New additions include Genoneva Umeh, BBTitans' Kanaga Emmanuel Eme, Gbubemi Ejeye, Susan Pwajok, Maggie Osuome, Lexan Peters, Ilooise Omohinmin, and Chioma Edak.

Produced by 1Pod Pictures, the new season is run by Isioma Osaje and Temidayo Makanjuola. Adeola Osunkojo, Kayode Kasum, and Yemi “FilmBoy” Morafa are attached as co-directors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kemi Adesoye leads the writers' room which includes Tamara Aihie, Chiemeka Osuagwu, Sonia Irabor, and Fatimah Binta Gimsay.

Season five of MTV Shuga Naija will now premiere on May 21, 2023 on MTV Base Channel 322 and BET Africa Channel 129.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'MTV Shuga Naija' season 5 gets new release date

'MTV Shuga Naija' season 5 gets new release date

Yul Edochie's second wife gets into trouble for controversial testimony

Yul Edochie's second wife gets into trouble for controversial testimony

Mr Eazi believes Afrobeats is key to developing Africa's creative economy

Mr Eazi believes Afrobeats is key to developing Africa's creative economy

Joke Silva wants Nigerian filmmakers to learn from Tyler Perry

Joke Silva wants Nigerian filmmakers to learn from Tyler Perry

YKB showcases the making of an Afropop Star in 'Yusful Music' EP

YKB showcases the making of an Afropop Star in 'Yusful Music' EP

Are natural disaster jokes funny? AY's Netflix comedy special fumbles answer

Are natural disaster jokes funny? AY's Netflix comedy special fumbles answer

Dwin, The Stoic makes you feel things with 'Love Lane' EP

Dwin, The Stoic makes you feel things with 'Love Lane' EP

Tiwa Savage and all artists performing at King Charles III's coronation

Tiwa Savage and all artists performing at King Charles III's coronation

Enioluwa dazzles fans with recreated version of iconic 1977 Obasanjo photo

Enioluwa dazzles fans with recreated version of iconic 1977 Obasanjo photo

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dare Olaitan's Ile Owo is coming to Netflix [Instagram/darthcoal]

4 Nigerian titles coming to Netflix this May

AY announces the return of 'Merry Men' [Instagram/Aycomedian

AY announces return of 'Merry Men' franchise

Elvina Ibru is the 'bad guy' in 'Domitilla: The Reboot'

Tribunal rules in favour of Zeb Ejiro over 'Domitilla' copyright issue

Ayoola Ayolola joins 'The Chosen' [Instagram/Ayo_olla]

Ayoola Ayolola joins Christian TV show 'The Chosen'