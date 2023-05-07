'MTV Shuga Naija' season 5 gets new release date

Initially scheduled for release today, May 7, 2023, the new season will now air in two weeks.

Making the announcement online, the show's handle stated, "We’re so sorry to announce a slight delay to the premiere of #MTVShugaNaija5. No worries #Shugafam, our new season will definitely be worth the wait. New #MTVShugaNaija season soon come."

Produced, written and run by mostly women, season five shines a light on toxic masculinity, the aftermath of a COVID-19 death, gender-based violence and a relationship complicated by HIV.

Returning this season are MTV Shuga Naija regulars - Adesua Etomi-Wellington (Sheila), Sharon Jatto (Simi) and Tomiwa Tegbe (Wasiu).

New additions include Genoneva Umeh, BBTitans' Kanaga Emmanuel Eme, Gbubemi Ejeye, Susan Pwajok, Maggie Osuome, Lexan Peters, Ilooise Omohinmin, and Chioma Edak.

Produced by 1Pod Pictures, the new season is run by Isioma Osaje and Temidayo Makanjuola. Adeola Osunkojo, Kayode Kasum, and Yemi “FilmBoy” Morafa are attached as co-directors.

Kemi Adesoye leads the writers' room which includes Tamara Aihie, Chiemeka Osuagwu, Sonia Irabor, and Fatimah Binta Gimsay.