In an exclusive chat with Pulse, Clems accused Idibia of intellectual theft following the premiere of her new Nevada Bridge TV original series.

"Nkoyo the series is supposedly a continuity of my movie 'Open Scar'," Clems said. "I contracted Annie Idibia to play a character called Nkoyo in my film 'Open Scar'. Apparently she loved her character so much she decided to develop it into a series without my consent or approval."

Clems further revealed how she reached out to Idibia's team and they agreed to settle out of court. However, Idibia released the series without any form of settlement.

"Well, she is been sitting on her high horse and sending people to talk to me about it but didn’t wanna reach out or do the right thing. My lawyers wrote them and they begged to settle out of court.

"While we are waiting to hear back from them , they started publicity and eventually put the series out." Idibia is yet to publicly react to Clems claims.

The Clems produced romantic drama starring Idibia, Kenneth Okolie, Deyemi Okanlanwon and Clems premiered on a streaming platform in 2019. Idibia's character, Nkoyo made quite the buzz and rapidly became a fan-favourite among film lovers.