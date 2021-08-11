RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nollywood actress Lynda Clems calls out Annie Idibia over 'Nkoyo' series

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Annie Idibia created series recently premiered on a video streaming platform.

Actresses Annie Idibia and Lynda Clems [Instagram/ lyndaclems/annieidibia1]

Nollywood actress, Lynda Clems has called out colleague, Annie Idibia over newly released web series 'Nkoyo'.

'Nkoyo' series directed by Seyi Babatope [Instagram/nevadabridgetv]
Clems first shared a photo of Idibia with the caption: "Women supporting women my ass! Annie Idibia ! You are snake ! A very evil one."

Lynda Clems calls out Annie Idibia [Instagram/lyndaclems]
The actress subsequently took to her Instagram story with a screenshot of Idibia's newly released series 'Nkoyo' and the caption: "This B***h has pushed me to limit".

Lynda Clems calls out Annie Idibia [Instagram/lyndaclems]
Another post read: "It's safe to say Nollywood is a good place for any criminal to retire and invest in."

Lynda Clems calls out Annie Idibia [Instagram/lyndaclems]
Although details of what transpired between the actresses remain unclear, Pulse reported recently that the Idibia created series experienced a delayed release. It finally premiered on August 4,2021 on Nevada Bridge video streaming platform.

The series' star-studded cast include the Idibias, Kate Henshaw, IK Ogbonna and Big Brother Naija season five housemate Nengi Hampson.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

