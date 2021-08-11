Nollywood actress, Lynda Clems has called out colleague, Annie Idibia over newly released web series 'Nkoyo'.
Nollywood actress Lynda Clems calls out Annie Idibia over 'Nkoyo' series
The Annie Idibia created series recently premiered on a video streaming platform.
Clems first shared a photo of Idibia with the caption: "Women supporting women my ass! Annie Idibia ! You are snake ! A very evil one."
The actress subsequently took to her Instagram story with a screenshot of Idibia's newly released series 'Nkoyo' and the caption: "This B***h has pushed me to limit".
Another post read: "It's safe to say Nollywood is a good place for any criminal to retire and invest in."
Although details of what transpired between the actresses remain unclear, Pulse reported recently that the Idibia created series experienced a delayed release. It finally premiered on August 4,2021 on Nevada Bridge video streaming platform.
The series' star-studded cast include the Idibias, Kate Henshaw, IK Ogbonna and Big Brother Naija season five housemate Nengi Hampson.
