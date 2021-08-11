Pulse Nigeria

Clems first shared a photo of Idibia with the caption: "Women supporting women my ass! Annie Idibia ! You are snake ! A very evil one."

The actress subsequently took to her Instagram story with a screenshot of Idibia's newly released series 'Nkoyo' and the caption: "This B***h has pushed me to limit".

Another post read: "It's safe to say Nollywood is a good place for any criminal to retire and invest in."

Although details of what transpired between the actresses remain unclear, Pulse reported recently that the Idibia created series experienced a delayed release. It finally premiered on August 4,2021 on Nevada Bridge video streaming platform.