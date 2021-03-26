Annie Idibia is currently filming a new comedy series titled 'The Adventures of Nkoyo'.

Directed by Seyi Bababtope ('Sanitation Day') and created by Idibia, the new series will center around Idibia's comic character Nkoyo from 2019 romantic drama 'Open Scar'. The series will be exclusive to Nevada Bridge TV.

Going by social media updates, the series will star Idibia alongside veterans Kate Henshaw and Bimbo Akintola, Big Brother Naija season five finalist Nengi Hampson and IK Ogbonna.

The series' leads have been keeping fans updated with behind the scenes from the production currently filming in Lagos.

See some behind the scenes videos: