2025 Oscars: Nigeria Selects ‘Mai Martaba’ as International Feature Film (IFF) Contender

In an official statement, the Nigerian Official Selection Committee announced that the film has been selected to contend for the Oscars because of its theme and visual appeal.

“The Nigerian Official Section Committee (NOSC) selected the film for its relevant theme of diverse voices in decision-making and inclusive leadership and its visual and technical appeal,” the post said.

Produced and directed by Prince Daniel, Mai Martaba explores power, love, greed, and betrayal in an ancient African kingdom. It presents a transformative tale that challenges conventions and celebrates female leadership.

The NOSC voting members include award-winning filmmaker and NOSC Chairperson Stephanie Linus; President of the Directors’ Guild of Nigeria (DGN) Victor Okhai; veteran actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde; former DGN President Andy Amenechi; theatre practitioner Yibo Koko; writer/director Izu Ojukwu; and prolific film producer Emem Isong.

Other members are Ali Nuhu, Managing Director of the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC); Kene Okwuosa, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Filmhouse Cinemas; director Dimeji Ajibola; writer/director Jude Idada; director John Njamah; actress/polyglot Meg Otanwa; producer/director Blessing Effiom Egbe; actress Ijeoma Grace Agu; and journalist/film critic Victor Akande.

Shot in Daura, Katsina State, Nigeria, Mai Martaba tells the story of an ancient kingdom that once experienced a trade boom through the Trans-Saharan trade exchange, which was short-lived due to a fierce internal power struggle among the powerful Agadashawa ruling clan.

The film, which was released theatrically in Nigeria, was also selected for the Septimius Awards in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

‘Mai Martaba’ received the highest votes from the 15-member committee. The IFF Executive Committee will determine the next stage for the film.