Nile Entertainment launches film distribution operation with 'Wives on Strike 3'

He took to his official Instagram on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, to announce Nile Entertainment as the distributor for the upcoming film, The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3.

“I’m thrilled to announce a major milestone for @thenileentertainment – the teaser launch of our very 1st title under our distribution arm! This project has been a labour of love from @omonioboli (on her return to the big screen after 5 years and her 10th year directing) and we're incredibly proud to bring something truly special to our audiences.”

On July 10, 2024, the director, Omoni Oboli, unveiled a teaser for the third installment of Wives on Strike. The Wives on Strike franchise launched with its first film in 2016, followed by a sequel, Wives on Strike: The Revolution in 2018.

The satire follows a group of women who deny their husbands sex in a bid to motivate them to advocate for a young girl whose father forced into marriage with an older man. This revolution also becomes a protest against gender-based violence in the community. Although filled with humour, it incites critical conversation around important issues women face.

Babatope emphasised that Nile Entertainment's vision is to tell deep and immersive stories, remarking that the new title is evidence of his dedication to quality productions.

“Our journey is all about curating and sharing stories that resonate deeply with people, and this new title is a testament to our commitment to excellence in filmmaking and film distribution. We can’t wait to share more details with you soon. Stay tuned as we take this exciting next step in our mission to elevate Nigerian cinema on the global stage.”