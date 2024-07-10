Omoni Oboli’s 'Wives on Strike' to return in 2024 with Hilda Dokubo, KieKie, Uche Jombo

Oboli made the announcement in an Instagram post on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

“It’s finally here, and my heart is brimming with gratitude and excitement! Returning to the big screen with The Uprising - Wives on Strike feels like coming home,” she said in the post.

Wives on Strike was first released in 2016, followed by a successful sequel, Wives on Strike: The Revolution in 2018. The satire follows a group of women who deny their husbands sex in a bid to motivate them to advocate for a young girl who was forced into marriage with an older man by her father. This revolution also becomes a protest against gender-based violence in the community. Although filled with humour, it incites critical conversation around important issues women face.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the post, Oboli expresses her gratitude to the cast and crew members on the project.

“This journey has been one of passion, perseverance, and unwavering dedication, and I couldn’t be more proud to share it with you all. To my incredible cast and crew, thank you for your tireless efforts and belief in this project. And to my fans, my besties, your love and support have been my guiding light through it all,” she said.

READ ALSO: Omoni Oboli reveals her favourite thing about being an actor

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Oboli has a number of films to her credit including, Moms at War and Being Mrs. Elliot.

The cast includes Chioma Akpotha, Uche Jombo, Oboli, and Ufuoma McDermott. Oboli confirmed that there are some exciting additions to the cast including veteran actress Hilda Dokubo, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (KieKie), and May Yul-Edochie.