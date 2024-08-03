ADVERTISEMENT
Night of emotions as BBNaija housemates lose their first wager

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The task was meant to be a collective and creative expression of their struggles, journeys, and growth using poetry, music, and drama.

Biggie criticised the lack of effort and preparation by the housemates [BBN]
Staking 80% on this week’s wager presentation, their efforts didn't seem to impress Big Brother.

Biggie criticised the lack of effort and preparation by the housemates emphasising that some pairs put no thoughts in their dressing for the presentation.

“Unfortunately, you settled for the sad part. Some of you couldn’t even dress for the occasion,” Biggie said.

7 best-dressed housemates from BBNaija season 9 opening night

Concluding the announcement, Biggie confirmed that the wager had been lost and instructed the housemates to exit the arena.

“Housemates, there’s no need to tarry. You’ve lost your wager. You may now leave the arena,” he said.

Following the loss of their wager, the housemates had a few moments to reflect on their decisions and consider how they could improve their strategy for future challenges. The wager night also witnessed intense emotional moments from Chinwe, Michky, WannixHandi

For their future wager presentations, the housemates collectively decided to focus on following Biggie's instructions for tasks, making performances intertwined and interactive, willingness to collaborate with other team members, avoiding tardiness at all costs, and maintaining a clean space.

