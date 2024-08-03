Night of emotions as BBNaija housemates lose their first wager

Staking 80% on this week’s wager presentation, their efforts didn't seem to impress Big Brother.

Biggie criticised the lack of effort and preparation by the housemates emphasising that some pairs put no thoughts in their dressing for the presentation.

“Unfortunately, you settled for the sad part. Some of you couldn’t even dress for the occasion,” Biggie said.

Concluding the announcement, Biggie confirmed that the wager had been lost and instructed the housemates to exit the arena.

“Housemates, there’s no need to tarry. You’ve lost your wager. You may now leave the arena,” he said.

Following the loss of their wager, the housemates had a few moments to reflect on their decisions and consider how they could improve their strategy for future challenges. The wager night also witnessed intense emotional moments from Chinwe, Michky, WannixHandi

