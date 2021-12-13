NFVCB moves to ban smoking in Nollywood movies

NFVCB executive director, Adedayo Thomas made the revelation during an entertainment industry stakeholders roundtable in Lagos on Saturday 11, December, The Cable reports.

Adedayo revealed that the board's latest move follows increased concerns about growing evidence linking the entertainment industry with the increasing use of tobacco and its impact on public health, a concern mutually shared by the Federal ministry of information and culture.

“Stakeholders observed that smoking in movies and the entertainment sector is a pathway to young people embracing smoking,” the board executive said. "The tobacco industry uses a sophisticated marketing mix to promote smoking on set and in the entertainment sector."

ALSO READ: FG announces plan to regulate Netflix and other streaming services

“Entertainment stakeholders are deliberately targeted by the tobacco industry either through financial inducement, misinformation, and other subtle approaches to further glamorize smoking in the entertainment sector.”