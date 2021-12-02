RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

FG announces plan to regulate Netflix and other streaming services

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

According to the FG, streaming platforms can be used to undermine the country's democratic process.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

The Federal Government has hinted on new moves to introduce censorship laws and regulatory framework for Over-The-Top (OTT) streaming services and content providers in Nigeria.

Recommended articles

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed in a two-day conference organized by the NFVCB in Lagos, shared that streaming services could be used as a medium to "cause chaos" and undermine the country's democratic processes hence the need for regulation.

Represented by Comfort Ajiboye, Director, Information and Technology in the ministry, Mohammed stressed that the increased demand for streaming services in Nigeria grew amid the pandemic.

In his opening address, the NFVCB director Adedayo Thomas said that the conference was in a bid to bring together stakeholders in a conversation with the goal of creating policies and regulations for streaming service in the country.

"With over 50 per cent internet penetration, it has become imperative to convene this conference to bring together stakeholders and legislators in a conversation so as to come up with crystal policies on the regulation of streamers and content providers,” Thomas said.

While reiterating the board's promise to not stifle creativity, Thomas defended the government's new approach by stating that streaming service providers were unable to self-regulate hence the need for regulatory policies.

The goal of regulation is not to stifle creativity but to create sanity and encourage healthy competition for socio-economic gains,” he added.

The FG's latest move follows the controversial ban of social media platform, Twitter.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG announces plan to regulate Netflix and other streaming services

FG announces plan to regulate Netflix and other streaming services

Tchidi Chikere and Nuella Njubigbo celebrate daughter's birthday amid divorce report

Tchidi Chikere and Nuella Njubigbo celebrate daughter's birthday amid divorce report

South Africa-based rapper, White Lion drops new tune 'PESIN PESIN' Ft. Wande Coal

South Africa-based rapper, White Lion drops new tune 'PESIN PESIN' Ft. Wande Coal

Meet Delvino, the Voltage Boy

Meet Delvino, the Voltage Boy

Here's the official trailer for Kunle Afolayan's 'A Naija Christmas'

Here's the official trailer for Kunle Afolayan's 'A Naija Christmas'

Davina Oriakhi’s growth astounds on ‘Ase’ [Pulse EP Review]

Davina Oriakhi’s growth astounds on ‘Ase’ [Pulse EP Review]

Adekunle Gold announces ‘Catch Me If You Can’

Adekunle Gold announces ‘Catch Me If You Can’

YouTube year-end lists: Chike, Wizkid, Burna Boy top lists of music videos

YouTube year-end lists: Chike, Wizkid, Burna Boy top lists of music videos

Wizkid, Olamide, Davido top Apple Music's year-end lists in South Africa, Ghana, Tanzania and Kenya

Wizkid, Olamide, Davido top Apple Music's year-end lists in South Africa, Ghana, Tanzania and Kenya

Trending

North Korean man who smuggled 'Squid Game' into the country to be sentenced to death

North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok (Player 067) in Squid Game.

Watch Broda Shaggi, Keppy Ekpenyong in the official trailer for 'Koi Koi' (The Myth)

'Koi Koi' (The Myth) official trailer [Instagram]

Somalian film 'The Gravedigger's Wife' sweeps AMAA 2021 wins [See full list of winners]

The Gravedigger's Wife AMAA winner [Screen Daily]

Watch Praise Onyeagwalam's horror short film 'Lady Koi Koi'

Lady Koi Koi directed by Director Pink [Instagram]