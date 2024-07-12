ADVERTISEMENT
Netflix releases trailer, premiere date for 'House of Ga'a' by Bolanle Austen-Peters

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Produced in partnership with Netflix, House of Ga’a, directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters will premiere on Netflix on July 26, 2024.

'House of Ga'a' [Netflix]
'House of Ga'a' [Netflix]

This period film about the life of the infamous Bashorun Ga'a, directed and produced by Bolanle Austen-Peters comes after the success of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti. Austen-Peters is a multiple award-winning movie director and producer. She is the founder and artistic director of BAP Productions and the arts and culture center, Terra Kulture, Lagos.

She has been described by CNN as the "woman pioneering theatre in Nigeria", named one of the most influential women in Africa by Forbes Africa, and has been recognized with several awards for her contribution to the arts, with movies such as Man of God, Bling Lagosians, Collision Course amongst others.

Set in the 18th-century Oyo Empire, House of Ga’a is a story based on the ferocious and feared Bashorun Gaa who became more powerful than the kings that ruled over him. Power drunk he becomes a kingmaker himself presiding over who gets to rule and who is dethroned. House of Ga’a explores power, treachery, and a legacy left behind.

'House of Ga'a' [Netflix]
READ ALSO: Omoni Oboli’s 'Wives on Strike' to return in 2024 with Hilda Dokubo, KieKie, Uche Jombo

Austen-Peters first teased the project in May 2023 when it started filming. "Back on SET! Something special is brewing! Thank God," she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The film stars Femi Branch, Mike Afolarin, Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, Ibrahim Chatta, Dele Odule, Bimbo Manuel, Lateef Adedimeji, Femi Adebayo, Gabriel Afolayan, Jide Oyegbile, Seun Akindele, ⁠Yemi Blaq, Adeniyi Johnson, Muyiwa Ademola, Willam Benson, Gbenga Titiloye, and ⁠Kunle Coker.

Watch the trailer below:

Brooks Eti-Inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

