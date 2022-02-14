RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Netflix debuts trailer for first African reality show 'Young, Famous & African'

The show co-executive produced by Peace Hyde will debut on the streamer on March 18.

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for its first African reality show 'Young, Famous & African' ahead of its March debut.

The seven-episode reality show set in Johannesburg, South Africa will follow the glamorous lives of African celebrities from Nigeria, Uganda, Tanzania and South Africa.

Recall that news confirming the show made headlines in 2021 with media personality Peace Hyde confirming that she will co executive produce alongside Martin Asare Amankwa.

"This has been a labour of love that has finally become a reality. Growing up in the U.K, there were no glitzy and sexy images of Africa; all we saw were the stereotypical images that have been propelled in the media for years. Young, Famous & African presents an Africa that is vibrant, beautiful, glossy, and sexy to the world, and we are super proud and excited for the world to see it," Hyde wrote on Instagram.

'Young, Famous & African' will feature Khanyi Mbau (South Africa), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Annie Macaulay-Idibia (Nigeria), 2Baba (Nigeria), Zari the Boss Lady (Uganda), Naked DJ (South Africa), Nadia Nakai, Swanky Jerry (Nigeria), Andile Ncube (South Africa), and Kayleigh Schwark (South Africa).

Watch the trailer:

