Netflix debuts official trailer for the Kunle Afolayan directed epic ‘Anikulapo’

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

’Anikulapo’ will begin streaming on Netflix from September 30.

Kunle Remi as Saro in Anikulapo [youTube]
Kunle Remi as Saro in Anikulapo [youTube]

The countdown to Netflix and KAP motion pictures’ collaboration ‘Anikulapo’ has officially begun with the release of its official trailer.

Directed by Kunle Afolayan, ‘Anikulapo’ is set to loosely follow the story of a young man’s quest for greener pastures in ancient Oyo kingdom.

The thrilling new trailer teases a fine dose of romance, intrigue and drama, elements fans of the filmmaker can anticipate.

In the lead role as Saro is Kunle Remi with Sola Sobowale, Bimbo Ademoye, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Taiwo ‘Ogogo’ Hassan, Aisha Lawal playing principal roles.

The film’s debut was confirmed during Netflix’s recently held event to unveil a fresh slate of African titles.

Shot by Jonathan Kovel at the newly launched Kap Resort in Oyo state, principal photography was announced in February with the filmmaker promising to leave film lovers bedazzled with a storyline that explores similar themes as HBO's hit series 'Game of Thrones' but with a representation of the Yoruba culture.

Watch the trailer:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

