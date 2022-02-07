Kunle Afolayan kicks off production for Game of Thrones-like epic film

In a recently shared Instagram post unveiling first-look images, the filmmaker revealed that production is ongoing at KAP newly acquired film village in Oyo state.

According to Afolayan, the period piece promises to leave film lovers bedazzled especially as it will explore similar themes as HBO's hit series 'Game of Thrones' but with a representation of the Yoruba culture.

"Imagine a movie like the game of thrones recreated in Nigeria but with a better representation of our culture. If you are a true fan of productions born out of Golden Effects Pictures and KAP Motion Pictures, then your imaginations should be running wild," Afolayan shared on Instagram.

"The movie is being shot on our latest project site KAP Film Village Studio and Resort Igbojaye, Komu in Itesiwaju Local Government, Oyo State."

The feature film (title yet to be confirmed) will see Hollywood actor Hakeem K Kazeem star alongside 'King of Boys' star Sola Sobowale, Bimbo Ademoye, Kunle Remi, Taiwo Hassan, Fathia Balogun, Adebayo Salami, Moji Olayiwola, Kareem Adepoju aka Babawande.