RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Kunle Afolayan kicks off production for Game of Thrones-like epic film

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The new Netflix Original will center on an ancient Yoruba kingdom.

Kunle Afolayan shares first-look at forthcoming epic film[Instagram/Kunleafo]
Kunle Afolayan shares first-look at forthcoming epic film[Instagram/Kunleafo]

Kunle Afolayan has confirmed his KAP studio's first film project of the year.

Recommended articles

In a recently shared Instagram post unveiling first-look images, the filmmaker revealed that production is ongoing at KAP newly acquired film village in Oyo state.

According to Afolayan, the period piece promises to leave film lovers bedazzled especially as it will explore similar themes as HBO's hit series 'Game of Thrones' but with a representation of the Yoruba culture.

Kunle Afolayan shares first-look at forthcoming epic film[Instagram/Kunleafo]
Kunle Afolayan shares first-look at forthcoming epic film[Instagram/Kunleafo] Pulse Nigeria

"Imagine a movie like the game of thrones recreated in Nigeria but with a better representation of our culture. If you are a true fan of productions born out of Golden Effects Pictures and KAP Motion Pictures, then your imaginations should be running wild," Afolayan shared on Instagram.

"The movie is being shot on our latest project site KAP Film Village Studio and Resort Igbojaye, Komu in Itesiwaju Local Government, Oyo State."

Kunle Afolayan shares first-look at forthcoming epic film[Instagram/Kunleafo]
Kunle Afolayan shares first-look at forthcoming epic film[Instagram/Kunleafo] Pulse Nigeria

The feature film (title yet to be confirmed) will see Hollywood actor Hakeem K Kazeem star alongside 'King of Boys' star Sola Sobowale, Bimbo Ademoye, Kunle Remi, Taiwo Hassan, Fathia Balogun, Adebayo Salami, Moji Olayiwola, Kareem Adepoju aka Babawande.

Afolayan's latest Netflix production comes in the wake of his 'A Naija Christmas' which debuted on the streaming platform to impressive reviews in December.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kunle Afolayan kicks off production for Game of Thrones-like epic film

Kunle Afolayan kicks off production for Game of Thrones-like epic film

'Music is not enough to attain that luxury lifestyle that musicians love' - D'banj

'Music is not enough to attain that luxury lifestyle that musicians love' - D'banj

Kylie Jenner welcomes 2nd child with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner welcomes 2nd child with Travis Scott

Caroline Danjuma says she is not dating Timaya

Caroline Danjuma says she is not dating Timaya

Shatta Michy preaches against love; says 'it's the biggest scam in the world' (WATCH)

Shatta Michy preaches against love; says 'it's the biggest scam in the world' (WATCH)

Cruel Santino set to drop new album' Sabaru Boys: Final Heaven'

Cruel Santino set to drop new album' Sabaru Boys: Final Heaven'

Olamide announces 10th and would-be final album

Olamide announces 10th and would-be final album

Born-again Moesha Buduong drops prophecy for Hajia 4 Real about her music career

Born-again Moesha Buduong drops prophecy for Hajia 4 Real about her music career

Here is the reason Shatta Wale 'attacked' Jackie Appiah in viral video

Here is the reason Shatta Wale 'attacked' Jackie Appiah in viral video

Trending

Nollywood actors say it's unfair to accuse them of enabling money rituals

It's unfair to say Nollywood is enabling ritual

Omotola Ekeinde, Toke Makinwa to star in Ifan Michael's period piece 'Singing Sin'

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and Toke Makinwa to star in Ifan Michael's 'Singing Sin' [GQ South Africa]

Girlfriend troubles dey for 'Third Avenue'

Girlfriend troubles dey for 'Third Avenue'

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Series 2 -The Rebirth: Sponsor and host reveal holds Sunday, February 6

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Series 2 -The Rebirth: Sponsor and host reveal holds Sunday, February 6