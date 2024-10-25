Netflix announces BBNaija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu host for Lights, Camera… Naija

Ahead of the event scheduled to be held on November 2, 2024, Netflix officially announced Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as host for the event.

The award-winning host will compère the event that spotlights and celebrates Nollywood stars, veterans and stakeholders’ achievements in the industry.

A seasoned media personality, Ebuka consistently ranks top amongst the most influential personalities in Nigeria and has on several occasions broken the internet with his fashion style and exceptional outfits.

This year’s theme—Pioneers, Pillars, and Players— pays tribute to the legends who laid the foundation of Nollywood, the off-screen masterminds—directors, producers, and crew members—who keep the industry running, and the vibrant actors who captivate audiences worldwide.

Aimed at spotlighting Nollywood’s finest, celebrating the trailblazers, behind-the-scenes heroes, and the on-screen stars who make the industry shine, the event often has in attendance industry professionals, music artists and celebrities grace the stage.