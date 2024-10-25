RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Netflix announces BBNaija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu host for Lights, Camera… Naija

Brooks Eti-Inyene

This is an exclusive event to celebrate Nollywood’s Pioneers, Pillars and Players.

Netflix announces BBNaija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as host for Lights, Camera… Naija [Netflix]
Netflix announces BBNaija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as host for Lights, Camera… Naija [Netflix]

Recommended articles

Ahead of the event scheduled to be held on November 2, 2024, Netflix officially announced Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as host for the event.

The award-winning host will compère the event that spotlights and celebrates Nollywood stars, veterans and stakeholders’ achievements in the industry.

Netflix announces BBNaija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as host for Lights, Camera… Naija [Netflix]
Netflix announces BBNaija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as host for Lights, Camera… Naija [Netflix] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Enjoy your weekend with these Nollywood films and series on Netflix

A seasoned media personality, Ebuka consistently ranks top amongst the most influential personalities in Nigeria and has on several occasions broken the internet with his fashion style and exceptional outfits.

This year’s theme—Pioneers, Pillars, and Players— pays tribute to the legends who laid the foundation of Nollywood, the off-screen masterminds—directors, producers, and crew members—who keep the industry running, and the vibrant actors who captivate audiences worldwide.

Aimed at spotlighting Nollywood’s finest, celebrating the trailblazers, behind-the-scenes heroes, and the on-screen stars who make the industry shine, the event often has in attendance industry professionals, music artists and celebrities grace the stage.

Netflix is the leading streaming platform in Nigeria. They are committed to distributing original and acquired video content ranging from short films, features, TV series and even games across various genres and languages.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

King Perryy taps Ajebo Hustlers, Dandizzy, Psycho YP for fiery two-pack single

King Perryy taps Ajebo Hustlers, Dandizzy, Psycho YP for fiery two-pack single

Ayra Starr says she wont date a musician, even in her dreams

Ayra Starr says she wont date a musician, even in her dreams

Netflix announces BBNaija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu host for Lights, Camera… Naija

Netflix announces BBNaija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu host for Lights, Camera… Naija

Accept yourself - BBNaija's Vee speaks on body positivity and self love

Accept yourself - BBNaija's Vee speaks on body positivity and self love

American Rapper Lil Durk faces potential death penalty over murder-for-hire plot

American Rapper Lil Durk faces potential death penalty over murder-for-hire plot

Enjoy your weekend with these Nollywood films and series on Netflix

Enjoy your weekend with these Nollywood films and series on Netflix

Cooking Nigerian foods relaxes me and keeps me centred - Ayra Starr

Cooking Nigerian foods relaxes me and keeps me centred - Ayra Starr

Why Afrobeats has struggled to deliver a smash hit in 2024 [Opinion]

Why Afrobeats has struggled to deliver a smash hit in 2024 [Opinion]

Rihanna describes her experience raising two boys with ASAP Rocky

Rihanna describes her experience raising two boys with ASAP Rocky

Pulse Sports

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'I can win the Ballon d'Or' — Chelsea's Cole Palmer backs himself for prestigious award

'I can win the Ballon d'Or' — Chelsea's Cole Palmer backs himself for prestigious award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tosin Igho on the set of 'Suspicion' movie [Instagram/suspicion_movie]

Tosin Igho teases new thriller, ‘Suspicion’ starring Stan Nze, to premiere this November

The Uprising- Wives on Strike 3 [Instagram/@omonioboli]

With 'The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3,' Omoni Oboli offers humour and activism [Review]

Third Avenue is a series on Accelerate TV [Instagram/@accelerate tv]

These YouTube channels offer quality Nollywood films and drama series

Somkele Idhalama plays 'The Progenitor'.

Nigerian actress Somkele Idhalama bags role on American sci-fi TV series