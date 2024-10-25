Enjoy your weekend with these Nollywood films and series on Netflix

As the weekend rolls in, the hustle and bustle of the week fades, inviting us to unwind and indulge in some well-deserved relaxation. What better way to escape the daily grind than by immersing ourselves in the world of film?

Looking for the perfect films to enjoy this weekend? Whether you’re in the mood for a thrilling drama, a light-hearted comedy, or a heartwarming documentary, Netflix has something for everyone.

Here are some must-watch films to add to your weekend lineup!

1. Hijack ‘93

Directed by Robert Peters, the film is based on true events. On October 25, 1993, four teenage boys boarded a Nigeria Airways flight from Lagos to Abuja with a plot to hijack the aircraft, take all the passengers hostage and force the government to meet their demands. 31 years later, Netflix has dramatised the case in the film Hijack '93, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

Produced by Play Network Studios in collaboration with Native Media TV, the film boasts a stellar lineup that includes industry veterans including Bob Manuel, John Dumelo, Sharon Ooja, Nancy Isime, Jemima Osunde, and Efa Iwara, and we see debut performances from Adam Garba, Allison Emmanuel, Oluwaseyi Akinola, and Nnamdi Agbo who star as the hijackers.

2. Lisabi

Spotlighting the life and legacy of the fabled Yoruba hero, Lisabi, the film is set in the 18th-century Oyo Empire. An Egba farmer ignites a rebellion against the oppressive Oyo Empire, leveraging the collective power of his fellow farmers and enigmatic abilities. His defiance, culminating in the defeat of over 6,000 Oyo soldiers, secures Egba’s independence after centuries of subjugation, marking a pivotal moment in Yoruba history. Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, Lisabi boasts a star-studded cast including Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola, Ibrahim Itele Yekini, Ibrahim Chattah, Mo Bimpe, Eniola Ajao, Liquorose Afije, and Lateef Adedimeji.

3. Inside Life

Clarence Peters brings his cinematography game to this one. This gripping thriller follows Ade, a struggling medical student, and Itohan, a young woman compelled to kill her abusive stepfather. They are linked by tragic circumstances that spiral out of control. The series explores themes such as death, myths, human trafficking, love, and marriage.

Featuring a stellar cast of Nollywood heavyweights like Meg Otanwa, Gabriel Afolayan, Zack Orji, Jide Kosoko, and Scarlet Gomez, Inside Life is a story by Peters, who serves as director, DOP, and co-writer alongside Olumide Kuti and Tonia Chukwurah.