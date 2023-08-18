ADVERTISEMENT
Neo and Venita reconcile on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

The sibling feud is finally over for now on the show.

Neo and Venita have reconciled on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]
Neo and Venita had a teary moment on Thursday night after the pool party, as they discussed the reasons behind their week-long malice and issues.

The two had a feud which went on for over a week after Neo had tried to take sides during a drama that occurred between Seyi and Cee-C. He had insisted on talking things out, but Venita evaded the conversation three times. Things took a nasty turn when Neo and Venita's love interest Adekunle had several altercations, from laundry misunderstandings to going head-to-head during the HOH games.

However, they tried to clarify the misconceptions that attributed to the issue but settled on just moving forward without doing so.

Neo expressed how hurt he was about the issue and how much he admired her. He described his childhood and how he would store several pictures of her on his phone. She teared up during the conversation and urged them to do better moving forward.

Tolanibaj who also just settled her feud with Neo was also present in the reconciliation. She joined in a group hug and shared kisses with them thanking them for finally settling things off.

On the other hand, the comparison game has started and this time it's the viewers online comparing Tolanibaj and Neo's former love interest Vee.

Only time will tell if this reconciliation lasts, and also if they would be back to working together to win the All Stars game.

Faith Oloruntoyin

Neo and Venita reconcile on 'BBNaija All Stars'

