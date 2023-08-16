Family feud between Neo and Venita lingers on 'BBNaija All Stars'

During their conversation in the lounge, after the housemates completed their Aquafina task, Neo shared his thoughts about the dilemma he has with his cousin Venita with Pere.

According to him, " I couldn't really give my ex a chance because on the last day, we spoke this was nine months after we broke up she was still referring to getting into a fight with my cousin and I'm like you can't break up with me after nine months and you're trying to come back and you are still telling me that you have a grudge with my family".

He explained to Pere that his family was important to him, and he never wanted them to feel disrespected. In his words, "I won't inspire you to separate from your family and she goes off saying she still has to see my cousins again and there and then I knew I had to take a stand, I was like I'm not going to let that happen because we don't know how far we might get, we might get married and I don't want my family not to be able to come to my home".

Pere, on the other hand, feels it is some strategy game she is trying to play as regards her not coming to meet him since the incident happened, he said, " I might be wrong, but I really think she is using the situation to clout chase".

The fight between Neo and Venita occurred during last week's wager drama and they have since not been on speaking terms even after Neo claims to have approached her several times.