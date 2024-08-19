ADVERTISEMENT
Nelita wins ‘BBNaija’ Head of House for second straight week

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The duo's victory was followed with an immunity from next Sunday’s eviction.

Nelita pair emerge HOH for the second time [Instagram/@dstvnigeria]
Nelita pair emerge HOH for the second time [Instagram/@dstvnigeria]

Following a ballot system by the housemates, the pair had previously emerged winners of the Head of House challenge on August 12, 2024, and ruled for a week.

Although Big Brother cancelled the ballot system of selection and the custodian challenge, he introduced the Head of House immunity which commenced this week. In a two-round task on Monday, August 19, the pair became the quickest housemates to complete their task.

READ ALSO: Nollywood star Wale Ojo to direct new film 'This Is Not a Nollywood Movie'

In previous weeks, winning the HOH challenge did not guarantee immunity. Instead, the winners had to compete in the custodian challenge to secure protection from eviction.

The Nelita pair was afforded the privilege of choosing a pair to share the HOH lounge with. The duo chose Sooj and Topher of the Aces as special guests. The pair will enjoy the benefits of the lounge but will not be allowed to take any of it to the main house.

The housemates also had their first live nominations. The Zinwe pair nominated Chekas and Wanni x Handi, Radicals nominated Shatoria and Wanni x Handi, Wanni x Handi nominated Zinwe and DoubleKay, Aces nominated Beta and Zinwe, DoubleKay nominated Chekas and Beta, Shatoria nominated Zinwe and Beta, Chekas nominated Zinwe and DoubleKay, Beta nominated Zinwe and DoubleKay, Nelita nominated DoubleKay and Mbadiwe Twins, Mbadiwe Twins nominated Beta and Zinwe.

In the previous week, the Nelita pair had selected Onyeka and Chizoba of the Chekas pair to share the lounge with which raised concerns among fans and housemates who expected the duo to choose Aces.

