Nelita wins ‘BBNaija’ Head of House for second straight week

Following a ballot system by the housemates, the pair had previously emerged winners of the Head of House challenge on August 12, 2024, and ruled for a week.

Although Big Brother cancelled the ballot system of selection and the custodian challenge, he introduced the Head of House immunity which commenced this week. In a two-round task on Monday, August 19, the pair became the quickest housemates to complete their task.

ADVERTISEMENT

In previous weeks, winning the HOH challenge did not guarantee immunity. Instead, the winners had to compete in the custodian challenge to secure protection from eviction.

The Nelita pair was afforded the privilege of choosing a pair to share the HOH lounge with. The duo chose Sooj and Topher of the Aces as special guests. The pair will enjoy the benefits of the lounge but will not be allowed to take any of it to the main house.

The housemates also had their first live nominations. The Zinwe pair nominated Chekas and Wanni x Handi, Radicals nominated Shatoria and Wanni x Handi, Wanni x Handi nominated Zinwe and DoubleKay, Aces nominated Beta and Zinwe, DoubleKay nominated Chekas and Beta, Shatoria nominated Zinwe and Beta, Chekas nominated Zinwe and DoubleKay, Beta nominated Zinwe and DoubleKay, Nelita nominated DoubleKay and Mbadiwe Twins, Mbadiwe Twins nominated Beta and Zinwe.