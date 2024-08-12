Nelita emerges Head of House for week 3 in BBNaija house

During the Head of House challenge on Monday, August 12, 2024, they secured the top spot through a ballot system from fellow housemates including Aces, Wanni x Handi, Streeze, Beta, Chekas, Double Kay, Shatoria, and the Mbadiwe Twins.

They emerged victorious following eight out of 12 votes from their fellow housemates.

Instead of selecting their in-house love interests, Aces, as expected by the housemates, Nelita chose the Chekas pair, made up of Onyeka and Chizoba, as their HoH guests.

The Nelita pair succeeded Chinne and Nne of the Ndi Nne pair who were evicted during the eviction show on Sunday, August 11.

With their new position, Nelita will lead the house this week, making key decisions and guiding the direction of the game. They’re also responsible for the orderliness and the running of the house throughout their tenure.

Nelita and their partner in leadership, also face the crucial task of navigating the complexities and tensions that have been brewing among housemates.

Their first official act of selecting Chekas as their guests has already stirred curiosity and speculation among the residents.

As the rule for this season of the Big Brother show, the Head of House will not be exempted from the eviction process but enjoy all other privileges that come with their position. Their guests, Chekas, will equally enjoy the privileges of the Head of House lounge.