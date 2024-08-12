ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nelita emerges Head of House for week 3 in BBNaija house

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Nelita will lead the house this week, making key decisions and guiding the direction of the game.

Nelita [BBN]
Nelita [BBN]

Recommended articles

During the Head of House challenge on Monday, August 12, 2024, they secured the top spot through a ballot system from fellow housemates including Aces, Wanni x Handi, Streeze, Beta, Chekas, Double Kay, Shatoria, and the Mbadiwe Twins.

They emerged victorious following eight out of 12 votes from their fellow housemates.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: WannixHandi emerge custodians, Ndi Nne's 'BBNaija' journey ends in eviction

Instead of selecting their in-house love interests, Aces, as expected by the housemates, Nelita chose the Chekas pair, made up of Onyeka and Chizoba, as their HoH guests.

The Nelita pair succeeded Chinne and Nne of the Ndi Nne pair who were evicted during the eviction show on Sunday, August 11.

Nelita pair [BBN]
Nelita pair [BBN] Pulse Nigeria

With their new position, Nelita will lead the house this week, making key decisions and guiding the direction of the game. They’re also responsible for the orderliness and the running of the house throughout their tenure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nelita and their partner in leadership, also face the crucial task of navigating the complexities and tensions that have been brewing among housemates.

Their first official act of selecting Chekas as their guests has already stirred curiosity and speculation among the residents.

As the rule for this season of the Big Brother show, the Head of House will not be exempted from the eviction process but enjoy all other privileges that come with their position. Their guests, Chekas, will equally enjoy the privileges of the Head of House lounge.

This victory follows WannixHandi’s emergence as the new Custodians of the house on Sunday night.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nelita emerges Head of House for week 3 in BBNaija house

Nelita emerges Head of House for week 3 in BBNaija house

New Inkbot film 'The Betrayed' earns ₦14.7 million after 1 week in cinemas

New Inkbot film 'The Betrayed' earns ₦14.7 million after 1 week in cinemas

I don't see Ayra Starr as an industry friend I see her as my sister - Darkoo

I don't see Ayra Starr as an industry friend I see her as my sister - Darkoo

I'm more comfortable singing in Yoruba - Asake says on musical style

I'm more comfortable singing in Yoruba - Asake says on musical style

Seyi Law says he was prepared for the pain of Tinubu's policy changes

Seyi Law says he was prepared for the pain of Tinubu's policy changes

Nigerians only participate in sports that don't need investment - Seun Kuti

Nigerians only participate in sports that don't need investment - Seun Kuti

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' breaks streaming records on Spotify Nigeria

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' breaks streaming records on Spotify Nigeria

I am not in competition with you - Peter Psquare calls out his twin in open letter

I am not in competition with you - Peter Psquare calls out his twin in open letter

It was either a middle finger to God or just cry - Pastor Jimmy Odukoya on losing his mum

It was either a middle finger to God or just cry - Pastor Jimmy Odukoya on losing his mum

Pulse Sports

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ayra Starr

Here are 5 things we learnt from Ayra Starr's 'Dare to Dream' documentary

Mike Afolarin [Instagram/mikeafolarin]

Mike Afolarin shares experience working on 'House of Ga’a'

'The Betrayed' started screening in cinemas on August 2, 2024 [Inkblot]

New Inkbot film 'The Betrayed' earns ₦14.7 million after 1 week in cinemas

Streeze [BBN]

Streeze duo wins 2nd Custodian Challenge in 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard' show