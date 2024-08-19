Nollywood star Wale Ojo to direct new film 'This Is Not a Nollywood Movie'

“Presenting my second directorial feature, ‘This is Not a Nollywood Movie.’ This satirical film is an explosive comedy that promises its way to your hearts through joy and laughter,” he wrote in the caption of the video.

“Don’t be fooled by the title, it's tongue-in-cheek, it’s all about laughs cos I believe laughter is an orgasm of the heart and that is the purpose and the aim of this film,” the actor said in the video.

Ojo began his acting career as a child actor in the UK television series, Othello. He came into the limelight in 1995 for his role in The Hard Case.

In 2012, he won the Nigeria Entertainment Awards for Best Actor for his leading role in Phone Swap. He’s also popularly known for his comedy series, Meet the Adebanjos, which bagged him a nomination for Best Actor in a Comedy at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) in 2018.

Ojo has featured in several movies ever since, including Half of a Yellow Sun, Big Man, A Letter from Adam, When Love Happens, Ojukokoro, Lara and the Beat, and Breath of Life which earned him a Best Lead Actor award at this year’s AMVCA.

He founded the New Nigeria Cinema project, an initiative aimed at improving the quality and global reach of Nigerian films. Ojo is also a dedicated advocate for education and the arts, often participating in workshops and mentoring young talents.

