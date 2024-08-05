ADVERTISEMENT
Ndi Nne bags another win as Head of House in 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard'

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Custodians last week, Head of House this week, Ndi Nne seem to have their heads in the game in this season of Big Brother Naija.

Ndi Nne [BBN]
Ndi Nne [BBN]

Although they do not have immunity from possible evictions, they will access the lounge and enjoy other benefits of their new role.

They invited DoubleKay to join them as guests in the condo. As guests, they will equally enjoy the privileges that come with being the Head of House but they will not be allowed to take any treats back to the main house.

READ ALSO: Streeze duo wins 2nd Custodian Challenge in 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard' show

The process of electing a Head of House was the same as last week. Big Brother called a pair and they move to the arena where there are 13 tiles and 13 ballot boxes.

Ndinne HOH [BBN]
Ndinne HOH [BBN] Pulse Nigeria

All they have to do is write the name of the preferred pair, raise their hands to indicate that they have made their decision, and cast their ballot.

The aunt and niece duo were declared Heads of House after receiving three votes from The Radicals, Double Kay, and the Mbadiwe Twins.

