Streeze duo wins 2nd Custodian Challenge in 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard' show

Their win comes with immunity from eviction this week, guaranteeing them at least one more week in the house. Themed "Fetch and Nuts," the task involved a nomination of a person from all the pair’s to fetch for their team while the other partner serves as a guide.

They were each presented with a fishing rod and a blindfold. Each rod had a magnet attached to the end.

The guides were instructed to orally guide their blindfolded partner while they carefully picked the items.

Pulse Nigeria

The Streeze team emerged the winner in this challenge granting them automatic immunity and also the power to influence the coming week’s eviction.

Earlier in the day, the duo were up for eviction but saved during the nomination exercise by the housemates. The Tami pair did not make the cut and so were evicted from the house leaving three pairs behind including Streeze.

Meanwhile, the lost opportunity caused a rift between the Beta pair, Ben and Tjay.