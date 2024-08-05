ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Streeze duo wins 2nd Custodian Challenge in 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard' show

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Their win comes with immunity from eviction this week, guaranteeing them at least one more week in the house.

Streeze [BBN]
Streeze [BBN]

Recommended articles

Their win comes with immunity from eviction this week, guaranteeing them at least one more week in the house. Themed "Fetch and Nuts," the task involved a nomination of a person from all the pair’s to fetch for their team while the other partner serves as a guide.

They were each presented with a fishing rod and a blindfold. Each rod had a magnet attached to the end.

The guides were instructed to orally guide their blindfolded partner while they carefully picked the items.

ADVERTISEMENT
Streeze [BBN]
Streeze [BBN] Pulse Nigeria

READ ALSO: Tami duo has been evicted from the 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard' house

The Streeze team emerged the winner in this challenge granting them automatic immunity and also the power to influence the coming week’s eviction.

Earlier in the day, the duo were up for eviction but saved during the nomination exercise by the housemates. The Tami pair did not make the cut and so were evicted from the house leaving three pairs behind including Streeze.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the lost opportunity caused a rift between the Beta pair, Ben and Tjay.

The Ndi Nne duo, who were the past Custodians for the house, consequently handed over their authority hand bands to the latest winners.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My mother is one of the reasons I grind - Sypro on his their relationship

My mother is one of the reasons I grind - Sypro on his their relationship

It was a crazy experience - Spryro on his upbringing as a pastor's child

It was a crazy experience - Spryro on his upbringing as a pastor's child

Asake features Wizkid, Travis Scott, Stormzy in 3rd album 'Lungu Boy'

Asake features Wizkid, Travis Scott, Stormzy in 3rd album 'Lungu Boy'

Bobrisky finally free after 4 months in prison for spraying naira notes

Bobrisky finally free after 4 months in prison for spraying naira notes

Streeze duo wins 2nd Custodian Challenge in 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard' show

Streeze duo wins 2nd Custodian Challenge in 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard' show

Nigerians react to eviction of team Tami from 'BBNaija' Season 9

Nigerians react to eviction of team Tami from 'BBNaija' Season 9

How a Nollywood Film Gets Made: Here's what a producer does

How a Nollywood Film Gets Made: Here's what a producer does

Tami duo has been evicted from the 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard' house

Tami duo has been evicted from the 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard' house

How does a Nollywood film get made? We spoke to everyone involved

How does a Nollywood film get made? We spoke to everyone involved

Pulse Sports

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Breaking the Mould - Creativity and national development

Breaking the Mould - Creativity and national development

Power of love- Ramsey Nuoah and Genvieve Nnaji

5 romantic Nollywood films from the 2000s and where to watch them now

Ndi Nne-Bbnaija S9

BBNaija 9: Ndi Nne team emerges winner of the first custodian challenge

The duo will enjoy privileges [BBN]

Mbadiwe brothers win first Head of House challenge on BBNaija: No Loose Guard