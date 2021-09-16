NBCUniversal and Showmax are bringing 'The Real Housewives' to Nigeria! [Exclusive]

The forthcoming Showmax original show titled 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' (RHOL) will debut first on the streaming platform in 2022 and will build on the success of the first two African editions- 'The Real Housewives of Johannesburg' and 'The Real Housewives of Durban'.

“We’ve seen audiences across Africa devour The Real Housewives of Johannesburg and The Real Housewives of Durban,” says Candice Fangueiro, Showmax’s head of content. “The Real Housewives franchise lends itself to localisation and we know our audience is going to love seeing the show reinvented Naija-style. We can’t wait to show the continent - and the world - another side of Lagos, with all the drama, high fashion and luxury you’d expect from The Real Housewives franchise.”

“We are so proud to build on the international success of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg and Durban with our partner Showmax,” added Ana Langenberg, SVP, Format Sales & Production, NBCUniversal International Formats.

"The vibrancy of Lagos and its rich culture, fashion and opulence makes for the perfect setting for the show. We also can't wait to see the second season of Durban come to life and deliver fans all over the world even more extravagance and entertainment."