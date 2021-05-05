RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Moses Inwang debuts official trailer for 'Lockdown' movie

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The thriller is set to premiere in cinemas on May 28, 2021.

Moses Inwang's 'Lockdown' movie [Instagram/sneezemankind]

Moses Inwang has unveiled the official trailer for his upcoming feature-length film, 'Lockdown' ahead of its theatrical release.

Recommended articles

The new trailer comes weeks after a version reportedly leaked online. Starring Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Sola Sobowale, Jidekene Achufusi, Ben Touitou, Ini Dima-Okojie, the star-studded Sneeze Films, FilmOne and CEM media group collaboration follows the coincidental and chaotic meeting of six individuals from different works of life as a result of a sudden government-imposed lockdown, following the outbreak of a pandemic.

Forced to share four walls, professional and character flaws are exposed and an unexpected romance story erupts from the chaos.

The thriller also stars Charles Awurum, Nobert Young, Tony Umez, Jerry Amilo, Deyemi Okanlawon, Chioma Akpotha, Josh2Funny and Big Brother Naija reality star Bamike 'BamBam' Olawunmi-Adenibuyan.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Model exposes chat with married man who offered half a million naira for sex

“My mom sent nude photos to my fiancé & called him on WhatsApp video while naked” - Lady seeks help

Presidency says it has uncovered plot to overthrow Buhari

Men with large noses tend to have bigger penises, a new study finds

I still can’t believe I caught my wife having sex with her brother in our matrimonial bed – Handsome man

Man hires thugs to slaughter neighbour and her son at Kasoa

Man in his 40s reports to police that he’s been pushed to the ground & raped

4 reasons why every man must help his woman to an orgasm

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina