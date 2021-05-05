Moses Inwang debuts official trailer for 'Lockdown' movie
The thriller is set to premiere in cinemas on May 28, 2021.
The new trailer comes weeks after a version reportedly leaked online. Starring Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Sola Sobowale, Jidekene Achufusi, Ben Touitou, Ini Dima-Okojie, the star-studded Sneeze Films, FilmOne and CEM media group collaboration follows the coincidental and chaotic meeting of six individuals from different works of life as a result of a sudden government-imposed lockdown, following the outbreak of a pandemic.
Forced to share four walls, professional and character flaws are exposed and an unexpected romance story erupts from the chaos.
The thriller also stars Charles Awurum, Nobert Young, Tony Umez, Jerry Amilo, Deyemi Okanlawon, Chioma Akpotha, Josh2Funny and Big Brother Naija reality star Bamike 'BamBam' Olawunmi-Adenibuyan.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng