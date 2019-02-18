Mo Abudu has received a gold membership directors’ card ahead of the 2019 Emmy Awards.

The card represents Abudu’s position as a certified member of the International Academy of Television, Arts & Sciences, the organization responsible for staging the Emmy Awards.

On Monday, February 18, 2019, the film and TV mogul announced to the world the receipt of her membership card.

