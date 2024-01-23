Misan Harriman's 'The After' with David Oyelowo nominated for 2024 Oscars

This comes only a week after the film won in the Best Short Film category at the 2024 African-American Film Critics Award (AAFCA).

The short film, which is currently streaming on Netflix, will compete with Invincible (Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron), Knight of Fortune (Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk), Red, White and Blue (Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane), The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Wes Anderson and Steven Rales) for the award.

Actress Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid, an actor announced the nominees in all 23 categories live from the Film Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theatre on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

Jimmy Kimmel is set to return for the fourth time as host of the live awards event, which will hold on Sunday, March 10 2024 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

See the full list of nominees below:

Best Picture

American Fiction (Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers)

Anatomy of a Fall (Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers

Barbie (David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers)

The Holdovers (Mark Johnson, Producer)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers)

Maestro (Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers)

Oppenheimer (Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers)

Past Lives (David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers)

Poor Things (Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers)

The Zone of Interest (James Wilson, Producer)

Best Directing

Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)

Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

America Ferrera (Barbie)

Jodie Foster (Nyad)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

American Fiction (Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson)

Barbie (Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach)

Oppenheimer (Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan)

Poor Things (Screenplay by Tony McNamara)

The Zone of Interest (Written by Jonathan Glazer)

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anatomy of a Fall (Screenplay by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

The Holdovers (Written by David Hemingson)

Maestro (Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer)

May December (Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik)

Past Lives (Written by Celine Song)

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron (Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki)

Elemental (Peter Sohn and Denise Ream)

Nimona (Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary)

Robot Dreams (Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal)

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President (Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek)

The Eternal Memory (Nominees to be determined)

Four Daughters (Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha)

To Kill a Tiger (Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim)

20 Days in Mariupol (Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath)

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Teacher’s Lounge (Germany)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig (Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter)

Ninety-Five Senses (Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess)

Our Uniform (Yegane Moghaddam)

Pachyderme (Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius)

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko (Dave Mullins and Brad Booker

Best Live-Action Short Film

The After (Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham)

Invincible (Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron

Knight of Fortune (Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk)

Red, White and Blue (Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Wes Anderson and Steven Rales)

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning (Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic)

The Barber of Little Rock (John Hoffman and Christine Turner)

Island in Between (S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien)

The Last Repair Shop (Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers)

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó (Sean Wang and Sam Davis)

Best Cinematography

El Conde (Edward Lachman)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Rodrigo Prieto)

Maestro (Matthew Libatique)

Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema)

Poor Things (Robbie Ryan)

Best Costume Design

Barbie (Jacqueline Durran)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Jacqueline West)

Napoleon (Janty Yates and Dave Crossman)

Oppenheimer (Ellen Mirojnick)

Poor Things (Holly Waddington)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda (Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue)

Maestro (Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell)

Oppenheimer (Luisa Abel)

Poor Things (Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston)

Society of the Snow (Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé)

Best Original Song

“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)

“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie (Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt)

“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony (Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson)

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon (Music and Lyric by Scott George)

“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie (Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell)

Best Original Score

American Fiction (Laura Karpman)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson)

Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson)

Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)

Best Production Design

Barbie (Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis)

Napoleon (Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff)

Oppenheimer (Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman)

Poor Things (Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek)

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall (Laurent Sénéchal)

The Holdovers (Kevin Tent)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Thelma Schoonmaker)

Oppenheimer (Jennifer Lame)

Poor Things (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)

Best Sound

The Creator (Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic)

Maestro (Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor)

Oppenheimer (Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell)

The Zone of Interest (Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn)

Best Visual Effects

The Creator (Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould)

Godzilla: Minus One (Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek)

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One (Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould)

