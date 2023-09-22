Mercy angrily shuts Ilebaye up on 'BBNaija All Stars'

What started off as a conversation between them while they worked on the weekly wager ended up as an argument. Things quickly escalated after several attempts by each party to air their points about other All Stars’ participation towards the wager preparation.

Mercy was angry at Ilebaye's constant complaints towards other housemates' attitudes towards the task. She yelled, "Nobody is attaching you... shut up, shut your trap. Stop trying to play the victim... Look at your left and right we are working, stop acting like we are not working... are you trying to shun me up".

ADVERTISEMENT

She also implored Ilebaye about not shunning Soma when he tried to weigh in on her complaint. But Ilebaye tried to plead her case, saying that the statements weren't directed at either of them.

Mercy also reminded Ilebaye of her attitude towards the wager tasks when other housemates were Head of House, which played a factor as the point for the outburst.

This wasn't the first time Ilebaye was reminded about her poor participation towards other wager tasks, as Venita had called her out for the same reasons on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.