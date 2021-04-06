Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled the first show from their multimillion deal with global streaming platform Netflix.

Produced by the couple's Archewell Productions, the documentary titled 'Heart of Invictus' will follow the sporting event slated for 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands. The docuseries will also cover the run-up to the event and behind-the-scene stories.

"The documentary will follow a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe, all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses on their road to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, now set to take place in 2022," Netflix confirmed in a statement.

The Netflix show will be directed by Orlando Einsiedel and produced by Joanna Natasegara while Harry will executive produce and feature in the upcoming project.