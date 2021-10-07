Meet the writers of Africa Magic's new show 'Dilemma'

'Dilemma' follows the love story of two estranged lovers who reunite after years apart and are forced to confront a past they would both rather forget.

Speaking of stories, the show's writers recently unveiled their writer's room and the amazing personalities behind the new television delight, an applaudable move seeing as writers do not get as much attention as they deserve in Nigeria's film industry.

Meet the writers of 'Dilemma' series

Ifeanyi Barbara Chidi (Head Writer)

With credits to some of Africa Magic's top soap opera, Ifeanyi Barbara Chidi has marked her territory in the television industry. The screenwriter and producer has worked on major projects including Ndani TV's 'One Chance', Africa Magic's 'Ajoche', 'Hush', 'Unbroken' and 'Riona'.

Xavier Ighorodje (Story Editor)

Ighorodje is certainly no stranger to the spotlight. Unarguably one of the top screenwriters in Nollywood, the screenwriter has worked on practically every hit Africa Magic telenovela series.

With over 4000 minutes of primetime Nigerian television under his credit, Ighorodje is the head writer of ‘Enakhe’ and the writer of forthcoming feature films 'Shanty Town' and 'Omoge Suzzy'.

Lani Aisida (Story Editor)

Nicknamed the 'King of web series', Lani Aisida has an impressive list of credits including television shows, web series, feature films. The former accountant worked on Africa Magic's 'Battleground', 'Riona' and on Ndani TV's popular series 'Skinny Girl In Transit (seasons five and six).

The screenwriter and producer's feature film 'Just Not Married' made the official selection of the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Pearl Osibu (Script Editor)

Pearl Osibu is a full-time writer, editor, blogger, content producer and on 'Dilemma', she gets script editor credits. The writer is credited for major Africa Magic productions including ‘Tinsel’, ‘Battleground’, ‘Brethren’, ‘Riona’, ‘Enakhe', The Smart Money Woman', top BBC radio drama ‘StoryStory’ among others.

Fatimah Binta Gimsay (Researcher)

Gimsay is a screenwriter, story editor, narrative researcher, director, and producer for film, television and web series.

In the last four years, she has written over 6500 minutes of primetime television, planned, researched, and edited over 10,000 minutes of television and digital material including Africa Magic's ‘Riona’, ‘Enakhe’, ‘Tinsel’, ‘Battleground’, and ‘Flat 3B’.