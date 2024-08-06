ADVERTISEMENT
Mbadiwe Twins win 2nd Immunity Challenge in 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard’ show

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The duo surpassed their fellow housemates, scoring the highest points in the Arena Games after three rounds of the challenge.

Mbadiwe Twins [BBN]
Mbadiwe Twins [BBN]

Previously, the pair won the Head of House Challenge and although it doesn't come with immunity from eviction, they enjoyed the perks of being the Head of House for a week. As Immunity Challenge winners, they are afforded exemption from this week’s eviction making them formidable contenders in the house.

READ ALSO: Ndi Nne bags another win as Head of House in 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard'

Mbadiwe Twin [BBN]
Mbadiwe Twin [BBN] Pulse Nigeria

Earlier in the day, the Ndi Nne pair won the Head of House Challenge taking over from The Mbadiwe Twins, who were the first pair to win the challenge.

The Immunity Challenge is geared towards testing the housemates' physical and mental abilities, featuring unique games that push housemates to their limits.

