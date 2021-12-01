RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

MARVEL: Spider-Man: No way from home breaks Avengers endgame record

‘No Way Home’ is breaking records even before its premiere.

Lower your high shoulders, Avengers: Endgame; there's a new internet-breaking blockbuster in your cinematic universe. Fandango ticket presales which started on Monday, saw Spider-Man: No Way Home in just two hours, breaking the record for the highest first-day presales of 2021 previously held by Black Widow. Furthermore, No Way Home's pre-sales were the site's biggest since Endgame in 2019, a film that saw the largest domestic opening by a movie in U.S. history at a staggering amount of $357 million.

While fears that the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant may halt the commercial success are valid, No Way Home is easily surpassing previous pre-pandemic films like Avengers: Infinity War and the latest Star Wars flicks. The film will open exclusively in theatres on December 17th, 2021, and through a Fandango poll of 2,000 consumers, it was rated the most anticipated movie of the winter.

After 20 years of live-action Spider-Man movies, "Spider-Man: No Way Home aims to deliver an epic experience the titular character has manifested throughout the years. And the buzz is on as fans are anxious to see Tom Holland's conclusion in the Homecoming trilogy.

Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis said in a statement regarding the film's popularity. "The most anticipated film of the season promises to deliver surprises on every level, and December 17th can't come soon enough."

Far From Home, Spider-Man's previous outing grossed over $1.1 billion worldwide, and it appears highly likely that No Way Home could approach that amount or surpass it.

No Way Home continues right from where Far From Home ended. Peter Parker's true identity as Spider-Man was revealed to the world by the illusionist 'Mysterio'. As a result, Peter Parker's double identity as a teenage boy and an Avenger is completely thrown out of the window. Until, in No way home's trailer, Peter seeks Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) help, but the spell the master of the mystical arts enchant fails, resulting in villains and possibly heroes from previous Spider-Man franchises entering Tom Holland's world. Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), and the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) all return for an earth-shaking, reality-bending battle, Recognizing Spider-Man's reality and the multiverse is at stake. Zendaya will reprise her role as MJ along with Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, and Marisa Tomei.

However, despite impressive presale earnings, No Way Home will find it hard to break the $357 million opening record set by Endgame but may witness a new high for a movie release since 2020. If sales maintain this rate, Marvel should gear up for a $150-200 million mark during its domestic opening and claim the bragging rights of producing the most commercially successful movie of 2021.

Spider-Man: No Way Home comes to theatres on December 17. Watch the trailer here.

---

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

-----

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

