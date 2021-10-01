RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Marvel: 'Spiderman no way home' trailer breakdown (Everything you missed).

Here are a few details, Easter eggs, famous callbacks, and comic references you may have missed in the official trailer of Marvel’s Spiderman: No way home.

Spiderman no way home
Spiderman no way home

Following the events of ‘Spiderman far from home’, Peter Parker(Tom Holland) turns to Doctor Strange(Benedict Cumberbatch) for help in restoring his secret identity that Mysterio(Jake Gyllenhaal) revealed at the end of ‘Far from home’. Unfortunately, despite a warning from Wong(Benedict Wong), Doctor Strange carries on with the spell, which leads to a catastrophic result. One which its management appears to be the chaotic plotline of this new instalment.

‘No way home’ draws inspiration from 2007’s Spiderman ‘One more day’ comic where Peter Parker strikes a deal with a demon(Mephisto) to save Aunt May's life and restore his secret identity in exchange for giving up his marriage to MJ. Right after his fight with Mysterio, in this trailer, spiderman swings, running, trying to catch up to his own shadow. He passes a building with his public identity visibly displayed for New York City to gaze at. Thankfully, this time, he runs to a friend, not a demon.

Spiderman no way home
Spiderman no way home Pulse Nigeria

There are few brief shots during the trailer where Peter is wearing a black suit with gold patterns. It is believed this new suit contains technological features Tony stark's designs are famous for and mystic abilities blended in it by Doctor strange. However, this same design has been featured in the comics and play stations 2018 Marvel's spider-man. Spiderman fans know whenever Peter Parker has to wear a black suit, it is due to extreme necessity, but what will happen in ‘No way home’ that will trigger this move?

It is assumed that Andrew Garfield’s spidy, Tobey Maguire’s web brains, Miles morales from ‘into the spider verse’ and even more could appear in Tom holland’s world. Although they aren’t seen in the trailer, we did get significant callbacks and a central symbolism acknowledging their presence. For example, the scene where Doctor Strange and Tom Holland's Peter Parker are hovering between multiple subways. Could one of the subway trains in ‘spiderman into the spider verse’ be part of them or Tobey Maguire’s famous train scene. Or could the multiple trains be symbolism for Marvel’s next phase of infinite multiverses?

The integration of several timelines into Tom Holland’s universe causes familiar faces from non-MCU spider man villains to pay Peter a vengeful visit.

In the trailer, we see Doctor Octopus(Alfred Molina) from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2(2004), Willem Dafoe(Norman Osborn) as green goblin(Spiderman 2002), Electro (Jamie Foxx) (Amazing Spiderman 2014), Sandman and Lizard from (Amazing Spiderman 2012).

How will Peter Parker take on all these villains? I hope he gets some reinforcement. I hope we get those cameos.

Set for release on the 17th December 2021, ‘Spiderman No way home’ gives little or no hint about its possible ending or how it sets the stage for the subsequent adaptation and direction in MCU’s vast storyline. Still, with this released trailer, it is sure we are up for some comic action and a superb cinematic experience.

You can watch the trailer here.

---

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

-----

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

