Marvel announces 'Spiderman: No way home'

Authors:

Babafemi Busari Pulse Contributor

The latest instalment of the Marvel franchise movie was announced with a trailer release.

The yuletide movie season is almost upon us and the movie lineups for the Christmas and New Year celebrations now includes Marvel’s latest edition of Spiderman; No Way Home. The movie was announced on Tuesday with an elaborate social media campaign that ushered the release of the movie’s trailer to whet fans’ appetite ahead of the movie’s December release.

A prominent part of the popular Marvel cinematic universe, this instalment of Spiderman has been highly anticipated with huge campaigns preceding the release of the trailer. Due to mounting suspense about the potential appearances of former Spiderman actors, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, who still failed to make an appearance in the trailer to the disappointment of teeming fans.

Although popular Spiderman villains like Alfred Molina’s Doc Oc, Willem Defoe’s Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx’s Electro made appearances in the trailer, heightening the expectation of fans of the movie that promises to bring a lot of characters from the older movies back to life in this instalment.

The movie’s release is announced to be December 15th, exclusively in cinemas. Movie streaming platforms will probably have to wait sometime before they will have access to make it available for streaming privately.

---

"Babafemi Busari is a passionate writer whose experience writing across several niches bring unique perspectives to familiar subjects."

----

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Authors:

Babafemi Busari Babafemi Busari Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor

