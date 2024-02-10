'Mami Wata', 'The Lost Okoroshi' and 'Green White Green' head to streaming

In an announcement made in the late hours of Friday, February 9, 2024, Dekanalog revealed that Mami Wata will be available on Prime Video, Apple TV and Metrograph at Home, while The Lost Okoroshi and Green White Green will stream on Apple TV.

The black and white feature Mami Wata by CJ Obasi tells the story of the oceanside village of Iyi. The revered Mama Efe acts as an intermediary between the people and the all-powerful water deity Mami Wata. But when a young boy is lost to a virus, Mama Efe’s devoted daughter Zinwe and sceptical protégé Prisca warn her about a rising unrest among the villagers. With the sudden arrival of a mysterious rebel deserter named Jasper, a conflict erupts, leading to a violent clash of ideologies and a crisis of faith for the people of Iyi.

The Lost Okoroshi (2019) by Abba T. Makama follows Raymond, a layabout whose main preoccupations are checking out women and figuring out how to escape the bustle of Lagos in favour of the more relaxed countryside. Beset by dreams where he's haunted by a traditional Okoroshi masquerade (ancestral spirit), the protagonist wakes up to discover he's been transformed into a purple spirit. Having lost his voice, he must navigate Lagos in this new form.