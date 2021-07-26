RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch Meg Otanwa, Gideon Okeke, Jeff Bankz in 'Loving Rona' trailer

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Luke Aire Oyovbaire directed romance will hit cinemas August 20, 2021.

'Loving Rona' poster [Instagram/gideonokeke.ng]

Meg Otanwa is the lead star in Luke Aire Oyovbaire's new feature film, 'Loving Rona'. The award-winning actress stars alongside Gideon Okeke and Big Brother Naija reality star, Jeffbankz Nweke.

Executive produced Alex Odinigwe and Chidi Umeoji, the love story centers on a young woman on a mission to get her fiancé back ahead of their wedding.

Watch the trailer:

www.instagram.com

