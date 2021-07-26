Meg Otanwa is the lead star in Luke Aire Oyovbaire's new feature film, 'Loving Rona'. The award-winning actress stars alongside Gideon Okeke and Big Brother Naija reality star, Jeffbankz Nweke.
Watch Meg Otanwa, Gideon Okeke, Jeff Bankz in 'Loving Rona' trailer
The Luke Aire Oyovbaire directed romance will hit cinemas August 20, 2021.
Executive produced Alex Odinigwe and Chidi Umeoji, the love story centers on a young woman on a mission to get her fiancé back ahead of their wedding.
Watch the trailer:
