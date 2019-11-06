‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free,’ is directed by ace actor, Ramsey Nouah, who also featured in the film.

With a new director, production crew and producers and actors - there were some returning characters - the stage is set a defining era in Nollywood.

But for those who have not seen or know the main characters of the 1992 blockbuster, here’s what 10 of the main cast have been up to.

Ramsey Nouah's could not have asked for a bigger platform on which to make his directorial debut than 'Living in Bondage: Breaking Free'. [Instagram/livinginbondage]

Character: Andy Okeke

Kenneth Okonkwo plays the role of Andy Okeke in the famous Nollywood hit, 'Living in Bondage'. pulse0

Andy Okeke is the main character, whom the 1992 blockbuster, ‘Living in Bondage’ is built around. The character is played by Kenneth Okonkwo. A young Okonkwo made his mark in Nollywood with the feature in the film. His character went on to become one of the biggest performances in his acting career. In 2013, Okonkwo won the African Movie Academy Award on a Special Recognition of Pillars of Nollywood. In 2015, he also got a special recognition award from City People Entertainment Awards for his contribution to the growth of entertainment in Nigeria. He has gone ahead to become a lawyer after which he has gotten actively involved in politics. Yet, Okonkwo has remained relevant in the film industry.

Kenneth Okonkwo as Andy in "Living In Bondage"

2. Nnena Nwabueze

Character: Merit Okeke (Andy’s wife)

Nnena Nwabueze plays the role of Merit Okeke in the film, 'Living in Bondage'. [nigerianfilms]

Merit Okeke is another character that remains notable in the ‘92 flick. Merit Okeke played Nnena Nwabueze, is the wife of Andy Okeke, who was used for ritual purposes by her husband. Just like Nwankwo, Nwabueze shone like a bright star after her compelling performance. However, after securing two masters from the University of Port Harcourt, she got married and went on a low profile after relocating to the United States of America with her husband. In 2018, Nwabueze returned to the scene after she returned to Nigeria.

3. Rita Nzelu

Character: Tina Okeke (Andy’s girlfriend and a prostitute)

Rita Nzelu is 'Tina' and plays a prostitute that saved Andy Okeke in the hit film, 'Living in Bondage'. [Instagram/officialritanzelu]

Rita Nzelu played the role of Tina Okeke in the film, ‘Living in Bondage’. In the film, Tina played the role of a former prostitute, whom Andy had presented to the cult as a decoy before his deceit was exposed. She rescued Andy after he went mad for refusing to yield to the cult’s demand and takes him to her church where he finally confesses to Merit’s murder. After appearing in ‘Living in Bondage,’ Nzelu went ahead to become one of the most popular faces in Nollywood. She got married many years after and relocated to the United Kingdom, where she currently resides with her family.

4. Okechukwu Ogunjiofor

Character: Paul (Andy Okeke’s best friend)

Okey Ogunjiofor is now a pastor but co-wrote, co-produced and starred in 92 blockbuster, 'Living in Bondage'. [Yes! Magazine]

Okechukwu Ogunjiofor plays the role of slick-talking Paul, Andy Okeke’s best friend in the ‘92 hit. Paul reveals his secret cult to Andy, who was driven to near-depression after determining to obtain wealth by any means possible. Ogunjiofor went on to concentrate on movie production and directing. He produced a couple of TV series but remained behind the scenes. He co-wrote the hit film alongside Kenneth Nnebue but took the gospel route after many years.

5. Kanayo O Kanayo

Character: Chief Omego (leading cult member)

Kanayo O. Kanayo graduated from the University Of Abuja with a degree in Law in 2018. [Instagram/Kanayo.O.Kanayo]

Kanayo O Kanayo plays the role of Chief Omego in the ‘92 hit, ‘Living in Bondage’. He is one of the very wealthy members of the satanic cult that welcomed Andy Okeke into the fold after initiation. Kanayo became legendary for his role as a villain in Nollywood and soon became a darling of the tube. He also got involved in politics like Kenneth Okonkwo and has remained relevant in Nollywood as one of the veterans of the new Nollywood.

6. Francis Agu

Character: Ichie Million (Merit Okeke’s boss)

The late Francis Agu played the role of Ichie Million in 'Living in Bondage' and went on to feature in 'Checkmate'.

Late Francis Agu plays the role of Ichie Million. Ichie Million was Merit Okeke's and unknown to many, he was also a member of the satanic cult. Ichie Millions was also one of the lecherous men that kept sending indecent proposals to Merit, who was struggling with her husband, Andy. Francis Agu went on to become one of the most famous stars of TV series, ‘Checkmate’, which also had Bob Manuel Udokwu, Ego Boyo, and Richard Mofe Damijo. He died at the age of 42 on March 20, 2007, at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital after battling an illness.

7. Bob Manuel Udokwu

Character: Mike (cult member)

Bob Manuel Udokwu worked as a Special Assistant to the governor in Anambra state.

Bob Manuel plays the role of Mike in the first ‘Living in Bondage’. He was one of the prominent members of the satanic cult which also had Chief Omego, Ichie Million and Paul, Andy Okeke’s best friend. He went on to become a popular face in Nollywood after playing a role in Amaka Igwe’s ‘Checkmate’ alongside Richard Mofe Damijo, Francis Agu and Ego Boyo. Udokwu also joined politics and served as a Special Assistant to Anambra State Governor on creative media (Movie/Entertainment Industry).

8. Ngozi Nwosu

Character: Ego (Andy Okeke’s mistress)

Ngozi Nwosu is currently one of the interesting role interpreters in Nollywood with over 3 decades of experience.

Ngozi Nwosu played the character of Ego in the first ‘Living in Bondage’. Nwosu played the role of Ego, one of Andy Okeke’s mistresses. She fled with Andy’s money after he collapses at their wedding. Nwosu went on to become one of the most popular Nollywood actresses and after 27 years has become a veteran in the Nigerian movie industry. Nwosu was sick in 2015 but was rescued by fans and colleagues.

9. Daniel Oluigbo

Character: Chief Priest (Leader of cult)

Daniel Oluigbo is the chief priest of the dark world in 'Living in Bondage'. [Twitter]

Daniel Oluigbo played the role of Chief Priest in the satanic cult. He led the satanic cult and had an altercation with Andy Okeke when he begged him to help wade off the spirit of his late wife, whom he used for money rituals. Daniel Oluigbo went on to appear in several movies but has since gone on a low profile since 2007. He has since relocated to Abuja, where he stays with his family.

Daniel Oluigbo playing the role of Chief Priest in 'Living in Bondage'. [allnewsng]

10. Chris Obi Rapu

Role: Director

Chris Rapu is the director of 'Living in Bondage'. [Legitng]

The director of the hit film, ‘Living in Bondage’ is Chris Obi Rapu. Although he had gone on to direct several movies after the hit, none has been as big as the ‘92 hit. Rapu went on a low profile for a while but returned in 2018 to shoot some films in Enugu.