Charles Okpaleke revealed why he decided to acquire the intellectual property right to produce ‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free.’

“Living In Bondage is the single most compelling; most consequential movie franchise in the history of the Nigerian film industry. It is the movie which in 1992 birthed the Nigerian movie industry that is today universally known as Nollywood; an industry that is now the world’s second-largest, most prolific film industry,” Okpaleke said before the premiere.

Charles Okpaleke , Kanayo O Kanayo, Munachi Abii, Ramsey Nouah and Swanky JA at the premiere of 'Living in Bondage: Breaking Free'. [So.Me solutions]

Shortly after the film screened at the premiere on November 2, Okpaleke noted that he found out that the franchise means a lot of things to a lot of people and the reception at the premiere is evidence that he didn’t make a mistake acquiring the intellectual property right.

Okpaleke said, “I came with the idea to Ramsey some years ago because the film means a lot to so many people and seeing the reactions of the guests at the premiere shows the impact that this movie continues to have over 2 decades later - we have told a great story, with plenty to learn from with this sequel and it’s a must-watch”.

Okpaleke is the executive producer while Steve Gukas occupied the position of the producer.

The sequel was directed by Ramsey Nouah, who also played a role in the film written by Nicole Asinugo and CJ Fiery Obasi.

The premiere had the attendance of the old and new Nollywood stars.