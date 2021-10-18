Famed blogger, Linda Ikeji has unveiled the teaser for her executive producer debut, a feature film titled 'Dark October'.
Linda Ikeji debuts teaser for 'Dark October' film based on ALUU 4
The feature film is directed by Toka McBaror.
The media personality, on Sunday October 17, shared a teaser for the forthcoming film.
"Conquered blogging. About to conquer the Nigerian movie industry. You guys are not even ready for this movie! #DarkOctober coming soon," Ikeji wrote.
Watch the teaser:
According to reports, principal photography for 'Dark October' wrapped up months ago with acclaimed director, Toka McBaror at the helm of its production. McBaror also shared a BTS teaser for the film.
The tragic story of the lynching of the University of Port Harcourt undergraduates in 2021 sparked nationwide outrage.
Multiple media reports confirmed that the atrocious necklace lynching of Ugonna Obuzor, Toku Lloyd, Chiadika Biringa and Tekena Elkanah occurred after a mob attacked the students following a false alarm raised by a resident of the Omuokiri Aluu community.
The students had reportedly went to the community in pursuit of a debtor to one of them, who in turn raised an alarm and accused them of stealing his personal pssessions.
