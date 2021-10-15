RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Ted Abudu unveils new web series 'MMM' premiering this October

Abudu doubles as director and executive producer on the brand new web series.

Film producer, Ted Abudu has shared a first look at her new web series 'MMM' (Money. Men. Marriage) ahead of its October 29, 2021 YouTube premiere.

The new series which will be the first production from Abudu's newly launched Laced Up Productions, stars Toni Tones, A’rese, Rachel Anthony Ikekhuame, Adebukola Oladipupo, Chinasa Anukam, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Karibi Fubara, Elozonam, Obi Maduegbuna, Sika Osei, Ibrahim Suleiman, and Christopher Nnodim Iheuwa.

Abudu, who is the daughter of media mogul Mo Abudu, confirmed the series in an Instagram post. She wrote:

"So so so so sooooo excited to announce the release of @mmmtheseries under my new production company Laced Up Productions!!! Eeek! It’s been a long time coming but I’ve learnt better late than never. God willing the first of many more series to come."

According to the filmmaker, 'MMM' will follow the story of "five young women through the eyes of a newcomer to the chaos and unpredictability of Lagos. " The series will explore the characters' journey through love, life, friendship and finances.

'MMM' is scripted by Tamara Aihie, co-directed by 'Kasala' director Ema Edosio Deelen, Ifeoma Chukwuogo and produced by Isioma Osaje.

