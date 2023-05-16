Lilian Bach mourns Saint Obi's death with heart-wrenching tribute

Following the recent death of her dear friend and colleague, the actress took to Instagram to share a tear-jerking tribute.

Pouring her heart in a long caption along with a picture of the late actor, Bach shared her initial disbelief, then acceptance of the news of his death.

"Haaaaaaaaaa! My dear friend and colleague, you didn’t tell me anything was wrong with you the last time we spoke. Could it be because, you knew I was going through so much stress trying to raise money to pay off bills been owed a hospital where a friend of ours ( Johnson Davison ) died? Within a space of close to a year of his demise, you too are gone. I am a very sad woman right now .I can’t stop crying," she stated.

The veteran Nollywood also touched on her friend's plans that will no longer see the light of day following his demise.

In her words, "You had such great plans to launch back into your passion (acting and producing) I liked the huge idea you came up with. It was a brilliant concept and content... Oh no, haaaaaaaaaa, Jehovah. GOD knows best. Rest in the bosom of our LORD. May GOD protect your kids and give your loved ones the strength to bear this huge loss. Adieu my gentle and humble friend, Obinna Nwafor(a.k.a Saint Obi)"

Before disappearing from our screens, Bach was known for movies like Married To A Witch, Outcast, and Not Man Enough.

