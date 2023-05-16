The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Lilian Bach mourns Saint Obi's death with heart-wrenching tribute

Inemesit Udodiong

The veteran Nollywood actor recently passed away after a prolonged battle with illness.

Prior to his death, Saint Obi left the film industry to become a businessman [Vanguard]
Prior to his death, Saint Obi left the film industry to become a businessman [Vanguard]

Recommended articles

Following the recent death of her dear friend and colleague, the actress took to Instagram to share a tear-jerking tribute.

Pouring her heart in a long caption along with a picture of the late actor, Bach shared her initial disbelief, then acceptance of the news of his death.

"Haaaaaaaaaa! My dear friend and colleague, you didn’t tell me anything was wrong with you the last time we spoke. Could it be because, you knew I was going through so much stress trying to raise money to pay off bills been owed a hospital where a friend of ours ( Johnson Davison ) died? Within a space of close to a year of his demise, you too are gone. I am a very sad woman right now .I can’t stop crying," she stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The veteran Nollywood also touched on her friend's plans that will no longer see the light of day following his demise.

In her words, "You had such great plans to launch back into your passion (acting and producing) I liked the huge idea you came up with. It was a brilliant concept and content... Oh no, haaaaaaaaaa, Jehovah. GOD knows best. Rest in the bosom of our LORD. May GOD protect your kids and give your loved ones the strength to bear this huge loss. Adieu my gentle and humble friend, Obinna Nwafor(a.k.a Saint Obi)"

Saint Obi appeared in several memorable movies including 'Wanted Alive' [The Info NG]
Saint Obi appeared in several memorable movies including 'Wanted Alive' [The Info NG] Pulse Nigeria

Before disappearing from our screens, Bach was known for movies like Married To A Witch, Outcast, and Not Man Enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like her, Obi also left the industry after a memorable acting career to pursue other interests before passing away at the age of 57 on May 7, 2023. He will be missed.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lilian Bach mourns Saint Obi's death with heart-wrenching tribute

Lilian Bach mourns Saint Obi's death with heart-wrenching tribute

'The House Of Secrets' poster offers a closer look at characters

'The House Of Secrets' poster offers a closer look at characters

Victony's 'Soweto' remix debuts on UK Singles Chart

Victony's 'Soweto' remix debuts on UK Singles Chart

Ooni of Ife welcomes new wife, Olori Akinmuda to the palace

Ooni of Ife welcomes new wife, Olori Akinmuda to the palace

Hip Hop Star Pharaoh The 47 concludes landmark tour in Northern Nigeria

Hip Hop Star Pharaoh The 47 concludes landmark tour in Northern Nigeria

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala advises on ways to boost Nigerian music industry

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala advises on ways to boost Nigerian music industry

International Afrobeats sensation Tee Psalms shares new single 'JEJE'

International Afrobeats sensation Tee Psalms shares new single 'JEJE'

5 things to expect from Joeboy's upcoming album 'Body & Soul'

5 things to expect from Joeboy's upcoming album 'Body & Soul'

Nedu berates women who brand themselves 'independent' but rely on men

Nedu berates women who brand themselves 'independent' but rely on men

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'State of Emergency' is one of Saint Obi's most popular films [YouTube/Nollywood RealnollyTV]

Saint Obi made my childhood unforgettable, this is not an obituary

AY's 'Merry Men 3' wraps filming [Instagram/Aycomedian]

Principal photography wraps on AY's 'Merry Men 3'

Saint Obi

5 films that made Saint Obi a Nollywood legend

Saint Obi died after a private battle with illness [Vanguard]

TAMPAN mourns Murphy Afolabi, Saint Obi, 2 others