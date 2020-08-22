Early mornings might be the first best time to catch all the scoop on housemates courtesy nosy housemates and this Saturday morning saw an impressive amount.

For the morning, Prince, Laycon and Praise wore househusband aprons and broke down relationships in the house including the emerging love triangle among BrightO, Wathoni and Dorathy.

Laycon started by seeking counsel from Prince and Praise on his Erica woes. Apparently, she had dropped the ring he gifted her after their Oracle games the night before. The conversation interestingly took a new turn when the housemates switched to Wathoni and Dorathy's affection for BrightO.

According to Praise, the ladies like BrightO but he might be in a relationship outside the house hence his lack of interest in any of the girls. Prince revealed Dorathy had plans of sleeping on BrightO's bed but Wathoni beat her to it.

The boys also exposed what might be an issue requiring Big Brother's attention. Praise revealed Kiddwaya may have been spending nights on Erica's bed instead of the HoH lounge. He cited Friday night as evidence to support his claim.