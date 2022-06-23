RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

LaVida studios secures $50 million investment deal with Dentsu’s Story Lab

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Nigeria’s LaVida studios has inked a 3-year investment deal with Denstu’s The Story Lab U.S.

Chioma Ude
Chioma Ude

The deal valued at $50 million will see the studio collaborate on a 10-slate production centred on both scripted and unscripted film and TV projects, Variety reports.

Recommended articles

LaVida studios will be responsible for all Africa-based productions for The Story Lab.

In addition, Denstu has also announced a joint initiative with African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) set to aid African writing talents in creating globally receptive original African stories.

We are thrilled to be working together with Dentsu and its The Story Lab team in the U.S. to bring authentic and compelling African stories to the world,” Chioma Ude, AFRIFF founder and LaVida studios managing partner shared confirming the newly inked deal.

The Story Lab’s executive VP and head of scripted content Geneva Wasserman added: “The combination of LaVida’s partnerships with top Nigerian creators and Dentsu’s global network and presence will serve as a bridge between these top content creators and the global market through this collaboration. We are honored to bring these stories to the world.”

The $50 million fund is being accessed from PAC Capital’s PanAfrican CCI Fund 1, a $100 million fund which was set up to finance film production and distribution in Africa.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Afrobeats next generation OG Frizzy releases his second single of the year, 'Holl-Up'

Afrobeats next generation OG Frizzy releases his second single of the year, 'Holl-Up'

LaVida studios secures $50 million investment deal with Dentsu’s Story Lab

LaVida studios secures $50 million investment deal with Dentsu’s Story Lab

Video Director, TG Omori slams Twitter influencer over Kizz Daniel's 'Buga' video

Video Director, TG Omori slams Twitter influencer over Kizz Daniel's 'Buga' video

DJ Cuppy spoils herself with a Landrover truck worth over N30M

DJ Cuppy spoils herself with a Landrover truck worth over N30M

Gyakie's 'Something' music video premieres 6PM, 23rd June

Gyakie's 'Something' music video premieres 6PM, 23rd June

‘Theta’ continues Brymo’s run of impressive albums, albeit with a different approach [Pulse Album Review]

‘Theta’ continues Brymo’s run of impressive albums, albeit with a different approach [Pulse Album Review]

Audiomack hosts industry masterclass, mixer as part of its Keep the Beat Going Campaign

Audiomack hosts industry masterclass, mixer as part of its Keep the Beat Going Campaign

I want to perform Buga at the world cup with a mass choir Kizz Daniel says

"I want to perform Buga at the world cup with a mass choir" Kizz Daniel says

Throwback: Remembering Funke Akindele's Apaadi

Throwback: Remembering Funke Akindele's Apaadi

Trending

5 Nollywood actors who are married to fellow Nollywood stars

Bimpe Oyebade and Lateef Adedimeji

Reunion finale: I never asked Liquorose to be my girlfriend- Emmanuel admits

BBNaija Emmanuel and Liquorose [Instagram]

5 popular Yoruba Actors who are not Yoruba ethnically

5 popular Yoruba Actors who are not Yoruba ethnically

Nollywood films you should see before the year runs out

The Man of God Netflix movie [Instagram]